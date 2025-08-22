Simple Consult Launches $29 Insurance-Free Online Medical Consultations

Dover, Delaware , Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple Consult, LLC, a Delaware-based digital healthcare provider, today announced the launch of its affordable virtual consultation platform. With each visit priced at a flat fee of $29 and no insurance required, the service is designed to simplify routine healthcare for adults across the United States.





Simple Consult’s mission is to transform access to care by removing financial and logistical barriers. The platform connects patients to licensed clinicians online for non-emergency medical needs, with most appointments lasting around 10 minutes. By focusing on straightforward conditions, the company aims to make medical advice fast, affordable, and accessible.

Affordable, Accessible Care

Patients can now request an online prescription refill for common medications, including blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid, cholesterol, asthma inhalers, depression, migraine, and acne treatments. For individuals managing hypertension, Simple Consult also provides convenient access to refill blood pressure medication online.

In addition, the service addresses minor health concerns with telehealth urgent care consultations for conditions such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), sinus infections, colds, coughs, and mild skin issues. Patients seeking dermatology-related support can also obtain a prescription for acne without the need for an in-person doctor’s visit.

A Mission to Simplify Healthcare

“Simple Consult was founded on the belief that healthcare should be affordable, straightforward, and available to everyone,” said Benjamin Domingo, spokesperson for Simple Consult. “By removing insurance requirements and providing transparent, flat-rate pricing, we make it possible for individuals to address routine health needs quickly and without financial stress.”

The company’s approach reflects the growing shift toward telemedicine as patients seek convenience, cost savings, and efficiency. By streamlining access to care, Simple Consult is redefining how routine healthcare is delivered nationwide.

About Simple Consult, LLC



Simple Consult, LLC is a Delaware-based digital healthcare provider committed to transforming how patients access routine medical services. Specializing in online consultations for adults aged 18 and older, the company focuses on non-emergency conditions and prescription refills. Its mission is to simplify healthcare by making it fast, affordable, and accessible.

