Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulatory information

In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notifications of significant shareholding by the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., that it has received on August 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2025.

On August 13, 2025, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 94,311 Ontex voting rights and 2,425,641 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.06% of voting rights combined. The combined holding thereby crossed the threshold of 3.0% upward.

On August 14, 2025, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 237,187 Ontex voting rights and 2,514,427 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.34% of voting rights combined. The holding of Goldman Sachs International, which is controlled by the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., crossed the threshold of 3.0% upward.

On August 15, 2025, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 23,683 Ontex voting rights and 2,516,673 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.08% of voting rights combined. The holding of Goldman Sachs International, which is controlled by the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., crossed the threshold of 3.0% downward.

On August 19, 2025, the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., detained 82,718 Ontex voting rights and 2,559,752 equivalent financial instruments, representing 3.21% of voting rights combined. The holding of Goldman Sachs International, which is controlled by the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., crossed the threshold of 3.0% upward.

Enquiries

About Ontex

