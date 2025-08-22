TAPCO Launches Smart Crosswalk Portfolio and Smart City Software

BROWN DEER, Wis., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations, is excited to announce the launch of their new smart crosswalk portfolio and smart city platform, TAPCO Smart Hub.

Combining passive detection, smart activation and crosswalk illumination, TAPCO’s smart crosswalk portfolio offers systems that automatically detects approaching pedestrians to activate the system’s safety features. Today, only 28% of pedestrians push the button at a crosswalk, so we felt it more crucial than ever to create a safe crossing experience for 100% of pedestrians — no matter if they push the button or not.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Each system comes equipped with a camera to capture crosswalk events, giving agencies vital insights to inform future decision-making. Plus, the low-cost, energy-efficient enhancements provide added flexibility of system placement, allowing agencies to impact more crosswalk locations in need of safety measures. With pedestrian fatalities still at heightened levels — 48% more than 11 years ago — the three layers of smart technology gives communities new and improved tools to better protect their community’s vulnerable road users.

Additionally, TAPCO’s Smart Crosswalk Portfolio can be used in tandem with TAPCO’s smart city platform, where data insights can help elevate safety throughout communities as a whole. TAPCO Smart Hub is designed to streamline ITS management, providing agencies with remote, system-wide visibility in one central place. Offering capabilities like system monitoring, alert scheduling and data collection, Smart Hub helps users optimize system uptime and adapt to the ever-changing needs of all road users — without time-consuming site visits. Upon launch, the software will be compatible with TAPCO’s Smart Crosswalk, Smart School Zone and Curve Warning Systems.

“TAPCO’s new smart crosswalk portfolio and Smart Hub platform represent a major step forward in pedestrian safety and ITS management,” says Denise Lawien, TAPCO’s Solutions Unit Leader for Arterial & Mid-Block. “By combining smart detection, image capture and illumination, we’re helping agencies protect vulnerable road users and streamline operations with real-time data insights and remote access. This launch marks a major milestone in TAPCO’s commitment to safer, smarter streets.”

TAPCO’s Smart Crosswalk Portfolio and Smart Hub (for select systems) will be available to order starting November 1st, 2025.

ABOUT TAPCO

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, TAPCO’s mission has been to save lives by setting the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From our Wrong-Way Mitigation and Smart Crosswalk Portfolio to our leading line of LED-enhanced BlinkerSign® solutions, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit TAPCO’s website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Grey

Digital Marketing Manager

Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC (TAPCO)

grey@tapconet.com

414-248-5753