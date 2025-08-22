Service Coordination Inc. Appoints Matt Lasecki as Executive Vice President, and Chief People and Culture Officer

Frederick, MD, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Coordination Inc. (SCI) is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Lasecki to Executive Vice President, and Chief People and Culture Officer, effective August 1, 2025.

Matt Lasecki joined SCI in April 2024 as Director of Team Member Experience. A seasoned human resources executive with over 30 years of experience, he leads people-first cultures and drives organizational excellence through inclusive HR practices.

“As Executive Vice President and Chief People and Culture Officer, Matt will continue helping us cultivate a thriving, mission-driven culture that empowers our Team Members and advances our vision, to strengthen our organization from within,” said John D., President and CEO of SCI.

Throughout his career, Lasecki has held leadership roles in major healthcare and higher education institutions including the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Providence Hospital, and Gwynedd Mercy University. He has also served in advocacy and leadership roles with the Mid-Atlantic Higher Education Recruitment Consortium and the Washington, DC Hospital Association.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue building a culture where people feel seen, supported, and valued,” said Matt Lasecki.

Lasecki holds a Master’s in Human Resource Management from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Millersville University.

Matt succeeds Carolyn Kime, EVP Chief of People and Culture, who announced earlier this year that she was leaving SCI to start a new business venture, and we thank her for building the People and Culture Team over the last few years.

About Service Coordination Inc.

Service Coordination Inc. (SCI) is Maryland’s leading provider of case management services, dedicated to empowering people of all ages with disabilities to live full, independent lives. Serving more than 16,000 individuals, SCI connects people and families to the resources they need to thrive by championing choice, connections, and strengthening communities. Through person-centered planning, compassionate advocacy, and collaborative partnerships, SCI helps individuals navigate complex systems to access vital supports. Learn more at www.servicecoord.org and follow SCI on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X .



