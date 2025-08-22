Human Appeal launches emergency appeal to deliver 12,000 hot meals in Pakistan

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading humanitarian aid charity Human Appeal announces its latest deployment of emergency aid: delivering 12,000 hot meals in Pakistan. This emergency appeal comes in response to the devastating flash floods that struck in June and worsened since August 15, taking the lives of 337 people, with more fatalities expected.

Following heavy monsoon rains on June 26, flash floods have taken place across the country, particularly affecting the Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces. So far, the flash floods have killed over 498 people, and displaced figures sit at an estimated 600,000.

Humanitarian needs are escalating rapidly as dangerous weather conditions continue to affect rescue efforts and infrastructure in the region. Human Appeal is set to continue its efforts and coordinate its teams to provide support, from shelter and food to hygiene as needed. With further heavy rains and disruption expected across different locations, Human Appeal is preparing its teams on the front lines of other regions to support those affected.

As climate change continues to induce violent weather changes in countries like Pakistan, this year’s monsoon season has built on the devastation of previous floods in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2022. This has brought unprecedented levels of rainfall, glacial lake outburst floods, riverine floods, and flash floods, including the devastating cloudburst on the August 15 which led to the flash floods.

Human Appeal’s initial phase of humanitarian response is being carried out in partnership with Provincial Disaster Management Authority and local district government, to provide vital aid to the displaced people of Pakistan as sustainable projects are developed.

