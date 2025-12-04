Human Appeal’s Pot of Gold Film Comes to Amazon Prime Video

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pot of Gold, the award winning powerful independent documentary set in the breathtaking valleys of Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, is now available on Amazon Prime Video in the USA and UK.

Produced by Chief Productions in partnership with global humanitarian charity Human Appeal and distributed by BayView Entertainment, Pot of Gold tells the inspiring true story of a daring honey beekeeping initiative transforming lives and helping to heal the planet in one of the world’s most remote and vulnerable regions. The film is notable as the first foreign-produced documentary ever granted permission to film in this area.

Pot of Gold uses an innovative blend of intimate observational storytelling, interviews, unseen archives, and humorously staged reenactments featuring real Kashmiri farmers. The film highlights the spirit of hope, determination, and collaboration as local families work together to produce and market more than $1 million in honey, showcasing the vital relationship between humans, honeybees, and the environment.

“Making this documentary available on major platforms such as Amazon Prime Video allows us to share this inspiring story with even more audiences worldwide,” said Owais Khan, Deputy CEO of Human Appeal. “Pot of Gold embodies what we stand for at Human Appeal: empowering local communities to protect their environment, build sustainable livelihoods, and shape their own futures. It’s a vivid reminder that meaningful climate solutions often take root in the courage and resilience of everyday people.”

Produced, co-directed, and partially narrated by environmentalist Billy Offland, Pot of Gold reflects years of research into global biodiversity loss and climate change, bringing a local success story to life with both warmth and urgency.

Pot of Gold was recently featured on EarthX, a leading environmental streaming and broadcast platform, and continues to reach new audiences worldwide through its expanded streaming availability on Amazon Prime Video.

To watch Pot of Gold on Amazon, please click here.

About Human Appeal

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working around the world to combat poverty, injustice, and natural disaster. Through immediate relief and self-sustaining development programs, Human Appeal strives to save and transform lives. For more information, visit humanappealUSA.org or contact press@humanappealusa.org.

About BayView Entertainment

BayView Entertainment, Inc. is a leading independent distributor of feature films and special-interest content. With hit narrative films Skinamarink and Robot Monster, plus legendary documentaries On Any Sunday and The Endless Summer, BayView continues to be one of the fastest-growing names in the field. Its programming, incorporating catalogs from Monterey Media, Summer Hill, Mutiny Pictures, VIPCO, and others, is available on major streaming platforms worldwide as well as on DVD and Blu-ray.

