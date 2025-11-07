Nonprofit Human Appeal Launches Winter Coat Drive Across US East Coast





Human Appeal’s first U.S. domestic campaign aims to collect 3,500 coats for families in need

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global humanitarian aid nonprofit Human Appeal has officially launched its first-ever U.S. Winter Coat Drive, part of the organization’s new community initiative designed to provide warmth and dignity to vulnerable families this winter. The campaign spans Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia, engaging student associations and community groups to collect and distribute 3,500 coats to those in need.

Modeled after Human Appeal’s participation in the long standing and highly successful Wrap Up campaign in the UK, this effort marks a milestone for the nonprofit’s domestic work in the United States. Through the US Winter Coat Drive, Human Appeal is partnering with over 30 community organizations to host drop-off bins, organize collection drives and participate in sorting and distribution events. The upcoming sorting events that volunteers are invited to participate in include:

November 16, 4–8 p.m. — Islamic Society of Baltimore (ISB), 6631 Johnnycake Rd, Windsor Mill, MD

— Islamic Society of Baltimore (ISB), 6631 Johnnycake Rd, Windsor Mill, MD November 22, 4–8 p.m. — 58 Circuit Street, Roxbury, MA





“The Wrap Up campaign is a powerful example of how local communities can come together to meet a shared human need,” said Kareem Emara, Head of Domestic Programs at Human Appeal USA. “By engaging youth volunteers and community partners, we’re working together to ensure help reaches those who need it most during the colder months.”

A live map of current drop-off and collection sites can be found at: https://humanappealusa.org/donate/projects/winter/winter-coats-collection

Volunteers are welcome to sign up for the Baltimore sorting event here and the Boston sorting event here.

About Human Appeal

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity’s fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives. For more information, please visit: humanappealUSA.org , or contact: press@humanappealusa.org

Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

Tax ID # 87-2410117. Your donations are tax deductible.

Human Appeal Inc. 26050 Acero, Suite 415, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA

Tel: 877 225 2251

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86c7fd5e-a24e-4a67-939f-25b52e34a2af