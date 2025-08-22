Seattle Humane participating in annual Clears The Shelters campaign

Bellevue, Washington, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seattle Humane is once again participating in NBCUniversal Local’s monthlong Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign in August. NBC and Telemundo stations partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise funds that support animal welfare.

This year Seattle Humane is offering a monthlong promotion for Clear The Shelters, where the adoption fee is $1 per pound for dogs 50 pounds or more and cats one year and over. All available pets and their profiles can be found at SeattleHumane.org.

“Clear The Shelters provides an amazing opportunity every year to work with our local NBCU affiliates to raise awareness about the shelter pets who have been waiting the longest to find loving homes,” said Seattle Humane’s Brandon Macz, “and to increase their visibility in the hopes that those families see them and make that life-changing trip to Seattle Humane.”

Seattle Humane’s Clear The Shelters promotion was recently featured on New Day Northwest, a popular program produced by local NBC affiliate KING 5 News. The segment also highlighted a number of shelter dogs who have spent months looking for new homes.

The nonprofit animal shelter completed 640 adoptions during the 2024 Clear The Shelters campaign and found homes for more than 350 pets so far during this monthlong campaign.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition is generously sponsoring this year’s Clear The Shelters campaign and has been a longtime supporter of Seattle Humane, including providing meals for their shelter pets. People coming through the shelter will be able to pick up special goodies provided by Hill’s on Saturday, Aug. 23.

For more on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

About Seattle Humane

Founded in 1897, Seattle Humane proudly promotes the human-animal bond by saving and serving pets in need. We are more than a shelter—Seattle Humane is a pet resource center for the region, providing adoption services, a pet food bank and support for pet owners, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and veterinary care, dog training, youth programs and more. Together with the support of our generous community, we save lives, complete families and keep pets with the people who love them. Seattle Humane is located in Bellevue at 13212 SE Eastgate Way. For more information, visit www.seattlehumane.org or call (425) 641-0080.

About Clear The Shelters

NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters™ is an annual nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign held each August. As part of the initiative, NBC- and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations partner with animal shelters and rescues in communities across the U.S. to promote pet adoption and raise funds for participating shelters. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has led to nearly 1.2 million pet adoptions and raised more than $5 million. Longtime campaign supporters include Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a national sponsor for eight consecutive years, Greater Good Charities and WeRescue. Clear The Shelters was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX. For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com.

