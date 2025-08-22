Terra and Gradient AI Partner to Advance Workers’ Compensation with Predictive Intelligence

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra, the cloud-native platform modernizing Workers’ Compensation software, today announced a strategic partnership with Gradient AI , a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions in the insurance industry. The partnership strengthens Terra’s existing AI capabilities with Gradient’s advanced risk modeling giving adjusters earlier visibility into high-risk cases and helping improve outcomes across the claims lifecycle.

By combining Terra’s native automation tools, such as OCR-driven form processing and AI-powered claim note summarization, with Gradient AI’s claims models, the integrated platform enables adjusters to triage cases faster, focus on those most at risk and reduce claim costs while supporting better recovery for injured workers.

Speaking about the partnership, James Benham , CEO and Co-Founder of Terra, stated, “Claims adjusters today are buried in paperwork and struggling to keep up with caseloads. With Gradient AI, Terra empowers adjusters to quickly identify the most critical claims and act decisively. This partnership enhances our mission to bring intelligence, speed, and clarity to every step of the claims process.”

“Workers’ compensation adjusters are under constant pressure to make fast, accurate decisions with limited resources,” said Stan Smith, CEO of Gradient AI . “By embedding our AI claims intelligence into Terra’s platform, we’re helping teams pinpoint high-risk claims earlier and prioritize the cases that need attention most. The result is a more proactive, data-driven approach that improves both operational efficiency and outcomes for injured workers.”

This partnership comes at a time when the workers’ compensation industry is undergoing a necessary transformation. Faced with outdated systems, complex workflows, and increasing pressure to do more with less, insurers, TPAs, and service providers need smart tools that reduce manual work and deliver actionable insights. By integrating Gradient AI’s risk models directly into Terra’s cloud-native platform, clients gain access to an intelligent, seamless solution that supports more effective claims handling from day one.

Terra remains committed to delivering practical, AI-powered innovation to modernize workers’ compensation. With this partnership, the company continues to advance its 2025 vision: to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce complexity, and empower the industry to make faster, smarter, and more transparent decisions—ultimately improving the experience for adjusters and the outcomes for injured workers.

Explore the full roadmap and experience Terra in action by requesting a personalized demo here or visiting http://terra.insure .

About Terra

Terra is a cloud-native platform transforming insurance claims and policy management that is primarily focused on Workers Comp. By streamlining operations, centralizing workflows, and integrating with critical systems, Terra delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall management for TPAs, Carriers, SIFs, SIGs, Captives, MGAs, and Medical Service Providers.

About Gradient AI

Gradient AI is a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry. Its solutions improve loss ratios and profitability by predicting underwriting and claim risks with greater accuracy, as well as reducing quote turnaround times and claim expenses through intelligent automation. Unlike other solutions that use a limited claims and underwriting dataset, Gradient AI’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leverages a vast industry data lake comprising of tens of millions of policies and claims. It also incorporates numerous other features including economic, health, geographic, and demographic information. Customers include some of the most recognized insurance carriers, MGAs, MGUs, TPAs, risk pools, PEOs, and large self-insured employers across all major lines of insurance. By using Gradient AI's solutions, insurers of all types achieve a better return on risk. To learn more about Gradient AI, visit: https://www.gradientai.com or follow on LinkedIn .