Texas Precious Metals Named a Headline Sponsor of the 2025 Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup

SHINER, Texas, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals is proud to participate as the headline sponsor for the 2025 Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup, the richest rodeo in South Dakota history. The event is scheduled for September 26-28, 2025, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup serves as a pivotal competition for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) athletes, offering a final opportunity to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. Competitors will vie for the Governor’s Cup and a share of the impressive $1 million purse.

Texas Precious Metals has a heartfelt commitment to supporting rodeo culture and the western sports community. Earlier this year, the company announced its sponsorship of the Texas A&M Rodeo Team, underscoring its dedication to fostering talent and preserving the traditions of rodeo.

"Rodeo embodies values of resilience, determination, and community—principles that resonate deeply with our company," said Tarek Saab, CEO of Texas Precious Metals. "We are honored to support the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup and contribute to an event that celebrates the spirit of the American West."

Attendees can look forward to a series of competitions, including Bareback Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Saddle Bronc Riding, and Bull Riding. The event promises thrilling performances from top-tier athletes striving for excellence in their respective disciplines.

“We’re proud to partner with Texas Precious Metals, a respected name in the precious metals industry and a growing force in the world of rodeo. Their commitment to excellence and their investment in the Western way of life make them an ideal presenting partner for this event. We’re excited to have them on board as we continue to elevate the sport and deliver an unforgettable experience for rodeo contestants and fans,” stated Jessica Walhert, Marketing Manager for Cinch.



Texas Precious Metals will also have a booth at the event, giving attendees the opportunity to browse and purchase select products in person.

Event Details:

Dates: September 26-28, 2025

Location: Denny Sanford Premier Center, 1021 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Tickets On Sale now



Tickets can be purchased through the Denny Sanford Premier Center's official website or by contacting the box office at (605) 367-7288. For more information about the Cinch Playoffs Governor's Cup, including event schedules and ticketing details, please visit the official website at www.cinchplayoffs.com .

About Texas Precious Metals: Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company’s online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and other partners.