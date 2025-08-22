Branded Legacy, Inc. Forms Strategic Partnership with Stanford University's Dr. Eran Bendavid to Advance Addiction Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. ( OTC: BLEG ), a leading diversified holdings company dedicated to pioneering health and wellness solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Dr. Eran Bendavid, Professor at Stanford University, to strengthen addiction research through advanced evidence synthesis and policy analysis. This collaboration builds on Branded Legacy's recent acquisition of Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group and its partnership with McMaster University, reinforcing its commitment to developing evidence-led, scalable solutions for the global addiction crisis.

The partnership leverages Dr. Bendavid's expertise in global health and policy with Branded Legacy's innovation in addiction-focused drug development. "The addiction landscape is intricately shaped not just by medical science, but also by how health systems respond, especially under stress," said Dr. Bendavid. "By combining rapid evidence synthesis with policy analysis, this collaboration will help ensure that innovations are both effective and implementable in real-world settings."

Central to this alliance is Stanford's AI-powered systematic review platform, which can process and distill large volumes of scientific literature in minutes, unlike traditional reviews that take months. This enables Branded Legacy to stay aligned with the latest medical evidence in near real-time. Amin Janmohamed, CEO of Branded Legacy, stated, "With Dr. Bendavid's systems-level insight and this state-of-the-art literature review engine, Branded Legacy gains a powerful advantage: we can integrate the latest research in near real-time, grounding our pipeline in the strongest evidence base available."

The collaboration enhances Branded Legacy's focus on intranasal naloxone development, informed by global health modeling and real-time evidence monitoring. With the opioid crisis, driven by fentanyl, demanding fast-acting and adaptable solutions, this partnership positions Branded Legacy to optimize its naloxone product strategy for maximum public health impact, addressing acute overdose deaths while preparing for long-term system-level adoption.

By merging health system insights, rapid evidence review, and product innovation, Branded Legacy and Dr. Bendavid's team are creating a framework that ensures BLEG's innovations are supported by cutting-edge academic expertise and dynamic intelligence, building a pathway from local product innovation to global adoption. These scientifically rigorous, policy-informed, and globally relevant interventions strengthen Branded Legacy's mission to create scalable solutions for populations affected by addiction, driving innovation toward global adoption and transformative public health impact.

These milestones—the acquisition of Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group, the McMaster University partnership, and now the Stanford collaboration—position Branded Legacy as a leader in biotech innovation for addiction treatment. The company continues to target the naloxone market, projected to grow from $371 million in 2022 to over $1.16 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of approximately 11.9%, while driving shareholder value through life-saving advancements.

About Branded Legacy, Inc.

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) is a holdings company focused on health and wellness, developing innovative solutions to combat addiction by preventing overdoses and supporting recovery. Its patented intranasal naloxone delivery device enhances accessibility and dosing precision for opioid overdose treatment. The platform also enables nasal delivery of vaccines and other medications, opening opportunities in global markets for rapid pandemic response and improved access in underserved regions, driving shareholder value.

