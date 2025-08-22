Air Methods Reports Significant Patient Care Advancements with Nationwide Deployment of ZOLL AutoPulse® NXT

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, today announced positive results from its nationwide deployment of the ZOLL AutoPulse® NXT Resuscitation System, following three months of use across its community-based fleet. The innovative mechanical chest compression device, first announced in May, is proving to significantly improve both the safety of patient transport and patient outcomes.

In the first three months of the rollout, Air Methods has seen more than a 150 percent increase in its ability to safely transport patients requiring continuous CPR during air medical flights. The company has also recorded nearly a 10 percent increase in the number of cardiac arrest patients whose hearts began beating on their own again during transport, compared with the same period the previous year. These outcomes highlight how the AutoPulse NXT is making a measurable difference in some of the most critical situations crews face.

“These results demonstrate the profound impact the AutoPulse is already having in the field,” said Dr. Stephanie Queen, DNP, MBA, RN, Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President of Clinical Services at Air Methods. “Our crews are able to provide uninterrupted, high-quality CPR in the most challenging of environments, giving patients a better chance of survival while also enhancing the safety of our teams during flight.”

The AutoPulse NXT uses a circumferential band to deliver consistent, high-quality chest compressions, reducing variability and fatigue compared to manual CPR. For flight crews working in confined cabin spaces and high-stress scenarios, the device offers a safer, more reliable solution to sustain life-saving care throughout transport.

“Performing manual chest compressions in the aircraft is extremely difficult and can put both patients and clinicians at risk,” said Randy Keaney, Strategic Account Manager of ZOLL Medical. “With AutoPulse, Air Methods teams can focus on additional advanced care measures while ensuring the patient continues to receive the critical compressions they need.”

Air Methods plans to continue tracking outcomes and will share additional data as the initiative progresses. With more than 300 bases nationwide, the company is committed to leveraging advanced technologies to set new standards in critical care transport and improve survival rates for patients facing medical emergencies.

