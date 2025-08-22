Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend & Share Repurchase Program

Quarterly Dividend

ITHACA, Mich., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable October 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 19, 2025. Based on a recent closing price of $11.30 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 4.96%.

Share Repurchase Program

CEFC announced a share repurchase program in May of 2025, which remains in effect indefinitely. CEFC may repurchase shares under the program at its discretion, taking into account factors such as the share price, market conditions, share availability, and other relevant considerations. There is no guarantee that any specific number of shares will be repurchased, and CEFC may modify, renew, suspend, or terminate the program at any time without prior notice.

For further information about the stock repurchase program, please contact our primary market maker:

Nick Bicking at D.A. Davidson & Co.

Office: (614) 710-7060

Cell: (614) 638-4584

About CEFC

Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) is the holding company of Commercial Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan. Commercial Bank was established in 1893 and has been dedicated to meeting the banking needs of the communities it serves for over 130 years. The Bank has locations throughout five Michigan counties: Gratiot, Ingham, Montcalm, Barry, and Ottawa.

Visit https://www.commercial-bank.com/about-us/investor-information.html to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC.