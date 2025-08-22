Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

 | Source: Zscaler, Inc. Zscaler, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Citi 2025 Global TMT Conference in New York
Thursday, September 4, 2025
4:30 a.m. PT (7:30 a.m. ET)

2025 Truist Securities Technology Symposium in New York
Thursday, September 4, 2025
7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 in San Francisco
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
1:45 p.m. PT (4:45 p.m. ET)

Wolfe Research TMT Conference 2025 in San Francisco
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
1x1 Investor Meetings

Sessions that offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchangeis the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Pavel Radda
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashwin Kesireddy
ir@zscaler.com


