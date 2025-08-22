Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Citi 2025 Global TMT Conference in New York

Thursday, September 4, 2025

4:30 a.m. PT (7:30 a.m. ET)

2025 Truist Securities Technology Symposium in New York

Thursday, September 4, 2025

7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 in San Francisco

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

1:45 p.m. PT (4:45 p.m. ET)

Wolfe Research TMT Conference 2025 in San Francisco

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

1x1 Investor Meetings

Sessions that offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:

Pavel Radda

press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashwin Kesireddy

ir@zscaler.com