Mandatory disclosure of holding and notice of trade in IDEX Biometrics – 23 August 2025

Reference is made to IDEX Biometrics ASA's disclosure on 21 July 2025 of a private placement of 9,090,909 shares at NOK 3.30 per share, split in two tranches. IDEX discloses the following information on behalf of primary insiders.

In tranche 2 of the private placement, including underwriting shares, 4,813, 857 total shares.





Pinchcliffe AS, a company closely related to CEO and CFO Anders Storbråten, subscribed to 469,255 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share, and Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO, subscribed to 703,883 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share.

After the subscription by Pinchcliffe and Anders Storbråten, Mr. Storbråten and close relations hold 7,195,898 or 13,81% shares of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX Biometrics after completion of Tranche 2.





K-konsult AS, a company closely related to chair Morten Opstad, subscribed to153,343 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share, and Morten Opstad, chair, subscribed to 50,000 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share.





Contact person

Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO

Tel: +47 4163 8582

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 23 August 2025 at 13:00 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information about the lending shall be disclosed according to article 19 no. 3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). The information about shareholding shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA). The information is published in accordance with section 5‑12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.