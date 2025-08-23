Lyno AI Announces Early Bird Phase as Investor Interest in AI Utility Projects Grows

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI has officially entered its early bird phase, marking a significant milestone as artificial intelligence utility projects begin to attract increasing investor attention. Positioned within decentralized finance (DeFi) trading, Lyno AI introduces solutions designed to address real-world needs, highlighting the expanding role of AI-driven applications in the market. This phase reflects a broader industry shift, with investors actively engaging in projects that bring practical AI utility to blockchain and DeFi ecosystems.

Early Bird Phase Sets Investor Tension

A clear indicator of strong momentum is the 324,104 tokens sold, out of 16,000,000 tokens available in the current early bird round of the Lyno AI presale. The presale is already priced at a competitive 0.050 per token, and the next stage will rise to 0.055, indicating that the token will soon appreciate in price. This price advantage serves the investors early enough before its recognition by the wider market causes prices to shoot upward.

Purchasers of presale more than 100 dollars have a chance to participate in the Lyno AI exclusive giveaway and can win a share of 100K. The jackpot is divided by 10 evenly so each investor gets 10K. This is not just a reward of participation early but is also a way of hoping that a bigger stake will be committed.

AI Utility As a Driver of DeFi Advancements

What makes Lyno AI unique is that it is a measurable source of AI utility in DeFi ecosystems. The platform has incorporated AI to maximize trading mechanisms where users can gain automated and intelligent market execution unlike in theoretical projects. Based on expert analysis, Lyno AI is projected to experience mind-blowing returns, with profits potentially reaching as high as 158,300%, which is comparable to Solana during its cycle.

Such an approach to AI utility closes an important gap between the hype and action, and makes Lyno AI a leader in what is proving to be a growing industry. The addition of sophisticated AI features and its use in the DeFi will herald a new era of investor perception and asset prices.

Reasons to Act Now Before the Surge

Investors interested in the exposure to AI-driven DeFi solutions must turn to the Lyno AI presale with a sense of urgency. The preliminary phase has provided the following opportunities:

At a reduced entry price prior to price increasing

An opportunity to use a platform that was audited by Cyberscope, which increases the trust and safety.

Participation in a contest in which greater investments received prizes.

Chance to exploit the project which is supported by serious utility and market analysts.

Waiting to purchase exposes one to a big upside risk since the token will be in the next presale stage and so forth.

Conclusion: Lyno AI a leader in the Revolution of AI Utilities

Lyno AI is not another speculative token, it is the union of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance utility. The early bird step has shown the interest of investors in the project and proved its relevance and potential. Cyberscope auditing ensures that there is transparency and a well-thought incentive program is already underway, investors are encouraged to take action and get on board before demand quickly spikes. The individuals who want to experience the genuine AI utility in DeFi should focus on Lyno AI now.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b443aa46-3de5-45ee-a7f2-85bcbc14f08a