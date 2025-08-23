ThinkCareBelieve: Week 31 of Trump Leading America’s Clean Up

Washington, DC, Aug. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/08/23/week-31-of-trump-leading-americas-clean-up/





ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 31 of America under President Trump's leadership. This week America showed itself to be tough, strong and resilient. The momentum is gaining and America is getting better than ever before. If you look around, you can see it on their faces- Americans have hope again, thanks to a great leader and his talented team.

The article covers the DC Clean Up, which began as President Trump declared a crime emergency and federalized Washington DC with troops and police and teams that are cleaning and beautifying everything. Residents report feeling safer and restaurants are reporting a surge in business. The National Guard has arrived and U.S. Attorney Judge Jeanine Pirro has enlisted the help of JAG personnel for 20 Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys, 90 Prosecutors and 60 Investigators and Paralegals. The FIFA World Cup will do their draw in Washington DC this December 5th for the 2026 FIFA Cup Championship.

An historic event is marked in the article as a landmark meeting took place in the Oval Office at the beginning of Week 31 with European Leaders including President Zelenskyy. Never have all these leaders been so set to bring Peace to Europe like this, this the meeting's purpose was successfully brought to fruition. Everyone was surprised when President Trump picked up the phone and called President Putin to let him know where things stood and to get his input. The First Lady sent a beautifully written letter to President Putin on the need to end the crimes against children, ending it with the words, "It is time." President Trump spoke to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen about the problem of the World's Missing Children and announced that they would be working together to solve the problem of the Missing Children, a problem that is the top of all lists.

ThinkCareBelieve's article highlights the reasons President Trump is being called The President of Peace. The war between Russia and Ukraine hasn't officially ended yet, but President Trump has ended 7 wars in 7 months, which is quite a record. He has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by leaders of many countries, and 70,000 Cambodian Monks.

Also covered in the article is the White House's launch of a new TikTok account which opened with a video of President Trump saying, "I am your voice." Upon review of insightful information from President Putin, The White House is making a push for Election Integrity by banning mail-in voting, and called for the release of Tina Peters, the brave election official in Colorado who collected evidence and testified about cheating in the 2020 election, and then was jailed by local officials. More and more Americans are dissatisfied with the Democrat Party as NBC reports, 4.5 million Democrat voters have switched to Republican across 30 states from 2020 to 2024.

This week's article finds President Trump's appearance at the Kennedy Center, joking that maybe it should be called the Kennedy~Trump Center, explaining how the building will be carefully and expertly renovated, to reflect the upgrade of our entire Nation's Capital. The article also covers the announcement of a full review of The Smithsonian for its attempt to influence people's thinking in a woke manner and get back to fulfilling its mission to tell America's history with accuracy and honesty. The majority of the American people agree. They are tired of being guilted into an indoctrination they don't want that doesn't align with their values and principles. A visit to a museum should educate, lift and unite- not shame, confuse and divide.

ThinkCareBelieve's article contains a segment on the bounty put out on Venezuelan leader Maduro, who has been backed by America's adversaries and is responsible for propping up the cartels and sending them into the United States to perform all kinds of trafficking on American soil. Maduro and the cartels have been associated with much of the influx of illegals over the past 4 years. SecDef Hegseth has sent three U.S. Navy Destroyers as well as an attack submarine to the seas outside of Venezuela to handle the issue. America is committed to stopping the flow of fentanyl into our country as well as ending child and human trafficking.

The article shows how America now owns 10% of the company Intel, which shares currently translate to $11 Billion. This will insure that America is on the cutting edge of semiconductors and chips, which will secure the future of this nation. This week, the S&P 500 has been up and hitting record highs. People are feeling positive about our future. Earnings were up an average of 11% which was 3x higher than expected per share. Tariff revenue has hit $150 Billion so far, toppling Biden's $55 Billion. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that tariff revenue will enable America to start paying down its debt. The EU Trade Deal is being finalized with reciprocal fair and balanced trade. More signs of a stronger hopeful economy is that McDonalds is lowering the cost of their menu items and furniture manufacturing is coming back to NC, SC and Michigan.

In the article, American energy made lots of forward progress this week with strides in clean coal, natural gas and nuclear energy systems. Supercomputers require lots of energy and the U.S. has the top 4 most powerful supercomputers in the world so energy dominance is a must. Secretary Chris Wright made a proposal to have an open fact and science based dialogue on climate change, a challenge to engage and debate over the next 4 years.

The article also has the latest on Investigations that are heating up, with more crime busting in the FBI's Operation Summer Heat. There was also disclosure of newly unredacted documents for the Russia Collusion Hoax showing that the leak of classified information came by orders from James Comey. Also in the article is an FBI raid of former national security advisor John Bolton's home and office. An interview between Deputy AG Todd Blanch and Jeffrey Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell revealed that President Donald Trump "was never inappropriate with anybody" and that "in the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."

ThinkCareBelieve's article shows that there have been three criminal referrals this week by William J. Pulte, the director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) for alleged mortgage fraud. One of those referrals was Senator Adam Schiff. President Trump signed an EO calling for an investigation and audit of all NGOs receiving federal funds. There was also a criminal referral for the current Fed Governor Lisa Cook and President Trump is calling for her to resign. More security clearances revoked of 37 former and current intelligence professionals, and DNI Tulsi Gabbard announced ODNI will be going through a restructuring as ODNI 2.0.

The article has Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass being called out for facilitating child trafficking and s*x trafficking by Stephen Miller, and Senator Chuck Grassley's office released an investigative report into the missing children that were placed with unvetted sponsors and later could not be located. Secretary Kennedy has been reworking HHS policy and procedure to make sure this never happens again and has been using a whole-of-government approach to identify sponsor fraud, stop child exploitation, and end human trafficking.

America is absolutely sizzling this summer with so many important changes and the promise of better things to come. Week 31 has turned out some important work and shown America's strength and resiliency, as well as our ability to roll up our sleeves, work together, and get the job done. ThinkCareBelieve's article is packed full of the events that transpired this week. This is an incredible time in history. Don't miss it.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###