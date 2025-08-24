Ambattur Lake Gets Greener Future with 2,000 Palm Seeds Planted under CoinEx Charity’s “Bridge to Hope”

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a remarkable demonstration of community solidarity and national responsibility, Ambattur Lake witnessed a meaningful ecological restoration drive. As part of the Green India Mission and the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission, the initiative was spearheaded by CoinEx Charity , bringing together 200 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 50 volunteers to plant 2,000 palm seeds, marking a new milestone in the city’s environmental conservation efforts.





The plantation drive was formally inaugurated by Thiru Joseph Samuel, MLA (Ambattur) and Shri M. J. Vijay, DIG (Principal, RTC CRPF Avadi), whose presence reflected the collaborative spirit between government, security forces, and community organizations. Meticulously organized by Seerakku in association with the CRPF and ExNoRa, the effort aimed not only to mitigate climate change but also to restore the ecological balance of Ambattur Lake, a vital waterbody for the state.

“This is not just a local event; it is a direct contribution to the Green India Mission and the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission,” said a spokesperson for Seerakku. “The hands of our CRPF personnel and volunteers have planted not only trees, but also resilience and hope for the future.”





Beyond Trees: CoinEx Charity’s “Bridge to Hope”

The Ambattur Lake plantation goes beyond environmental action — it resonates deeply with CoinEx Charity’s core theme, “Bridge to Hope.” Through technology and compassion, the initiative aims to build bridges for underserved communities, helping them cross the divides of isolation and inequality to pursue sustainable development and equal opportunities.

Over the years, CoinEx Charity has carried out impactful global initiatives, including:

Starlink Program — Bringing satellite internet to remote areas, bridging the digital divide and unlocking access to education, healthcare, and business opportunities.



— Bringing satellite internet to remote areas, bridging the digital divide and unlocking access to education, healthcare, and business opportunities. Educational Equality Plans — Delivering teaching resources and vocational training to narrow the gap in education and create brighter futures for young people.



— Delivering teaching resources and vocational training to narrow the gap in education and create brighter futures for young people. Community Empowerment Training — Supporting skill development and entrepreneurship to help residents achieve self-reliance and drive local growth.



— Supporting skill development and entrepreneurship to help residents achieve self-reliance and drive local growth. Emergency Rescue Plans — Acting swiftly in times of crisis, providing essential relief and supporting post-disaster reconstruction.



Planting Green, Planting Hope

The 2,000 palm seeds at Ambattur Lake symbolize more than just trees — they are a living legacy for future generations. CoinEx Charity emphasized:

“Every tree we plant is a promise of hope for tomorrow. Every charitable initiative is an extension of our ‘Bridge to Hope.’ We believe that the integration of technology and philanthropy can make the world fairer, more sustainable, and filled with opportunity.”

Founded in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Beyond delivering secure, transparent, and professional digital financial services, CoinEx — through CoinEx Charity — has made social responsibility a cornerstone of its mission. Whether through environmental protection or reducing social inequality, CoinEx remains committed to building a stronger and wider Bridge to Hope for the world.

