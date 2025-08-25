The Rare Partnership between Athlete and Corporation, Aimed at Building a Nation!





“A rare athlete–corporate partnership brings a world-class street pole vaulting event to the Philippines this September!”

MAKATI CITY, Philippines, Aug. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial partnerships between athletes and corporations are commonplace. From football pitches to TV advertisements, we often see corporate logos emblazoned on team jerseys and famous athletes endorsing products and services.

But every so often, a partnership emerges with a far more noble mission—one that goes beyond commercialization, with the lofty ambition of helping to build a nation.

EJ Obiena is a Filipino track and field athlete and one of the world’s finest in the sport of pole vaulting. Currently ranked among the top five globally, he has maintained this elite position since 2022, reaching as high as number two. He has medaled multiple times at the World Championships and holds every national record in the Philippines as well as continental records across Asia. He remains the only Asian in history to break into the sport’s upper echelon, long dominated by Europe and North America.

More than an athlete, Obiena is also an exceptional scholar—having studied electrical engineering and immersing himself in the science and strategy of sport. Early on, he recognized the nation-building potential of athletics. He took note of a landmark study linking a FIFA World Cup victory to a 0.5% boost in GDP in the following quarters. He studied how Nelson Mandela leveraged the 1995 Rugby World Cup to unite South Africa, and how China used the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a springboard to elevate its global stature. As a patriotic Filipino, he set himself a new mission: to use his sport not only to put the Philippines on the global stage but also to showcase Filipino excellence and contribute to building the nation.

Sharing this vision is Ayala Corporation, an iconic company with nearly 200 years of contributions to the Philippines. From founding Southeast Asia’s first private commercial bank to developing the country’s real estate, tourism, telecommunications, financial technology, healthcare, sustainable mobility, and urban planning sectors, Ayala has helped shape the Philippines into the modern, vibrant nation it is today.

Recognizing that nation-building is an ongoing effort, Ayala, through the Ayala Foundation, partnered with Obiena to bring a world-class pole vaulting event to the Philippines. They joined forces with the MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF), the sports development arm of the MVP Group, to make this vision a reality—placing the Philippines firmly on the global sports map, showcasing Filipino hospitality, and inspiring national pride.

The result is the Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge, set to take place on September 21 at the iconic Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City, the nation’s financial district. The venue, a green oasis in the heart of the city, will serve as the perfect stage for an extraordinary street vaulting experience.

The competition will feature a stellar roster of the world’s top 20 vaulters from the United States, Europe, Asia, and, of course, hometown hero EJ Obiena. With a lineup worthy of any Olympic or World Championship final, the event aims to inspire the Filipino sports community and nurture the next generation of champions.

This collaboration represents what the future of athlete–corporate partnerships could be—ventures that go beyond endorsements to contribute to nation-building. On September 21, the Philippines will be on full display, welcoming the world’s best athletes and uniting over 112 million Filipinos in pride.

A tip of the cap to Ayala, MVPSF, and EJ Obiena. Visit worldpolevaultph.com for event details and updates.

