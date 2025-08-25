Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update

The FX Super One co-creation and sales campaign will officially kick off across eight U.S. states this week. Over the next weekend, FX will make a short trip to the Nevada desert, bringing FX Super One to Burning Man, where the Company will plan to announce an important update while there.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.

“This is our 17th weekly update. Many of you have asked whether our “Dual Flywheel & Dual Bridge” eco-strategy could lead to distraction or drift. In fact, it is the opposite. This is not about losing focus, but about strengthening our foundation. Automaking is a long-cycle, high-investment, and slow-return industry. One of the core challenges FF is facing is that: before hitting positive operating cash flow, how do promote long-term and stable capital supply. Our C10 Treasury is designed for this. By accumulating and compounding the world’s Top 10 crypto coin portfolio, it has the potential to provide continuous and sustained capital support for our main business — EAI EV, truly delivering dual-engine growth from both capital and industry.”

On Friday last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that a rate cut may come as early as September. His remarks gave a major boost to capital markets. U.S. equities moved higher, while crypto reacted faster and stronger. The market priced in liquidity easing more directly, creating a clear upside for our C10 Treasury, as the C10 Index was up nearly 6% on Friday.

This week, both flywheels achieved important progress:

On S1 User Ecosystem: The influence of our “Dual Flywheel + Dual Bridge” unveiling event continues to grow in the U.S. It has sparked meta-chemistry. Cross-sector outreach in automotive, finance, and Web3 created a multi-domain resonance. As a result, FF and FX received cross-industry attention that far exceeded expectations. We will double our efforts to quickly elevate FF and FX’s influence in the U.S. market to another level.

Looking at S2–S3: Product & Technology:

This week, FX Super One successfully completed the first round of development tests for occupant upper interior impact protection under U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). FMVSS is recognized as one of the world’s most complete and rigorous automotive safety regulations. It is a prerequisite for entering the U.S. market and also sets standards for automotive design, manufacturing, and testing worldwide. FX Super One must meet the requirements of the U.S., the Middle East, and future global markets. This requires testing at the highest standards. We will continue advancing vehicle testing, development, and validation to build a strong foundation for Super One’s high safety standards.

Moving on to S4, Product Execution & Delivery:

This week, we visited the Hanford manufacturing facility to oversee FX Super One’s trial production. Thanks to the hard work of our manufacturing team, around 60% of the trial production process planning has already been completed. Next, the team will continue comprehensive validation of production processes, refine work procedures, establish and enhance the quality control system, and carry out dedicated skill training in parallel.

Lastly, on S5 Capital Markets and finance:

The first dedicated $30 million financing commitment for C10 Treasury closed this week. We expect to begin the first round of asset allocation next week. Our plan is to gradually deploy the full $30 million over the coming weeks. 80% will be allocated passively according to the C10 Index, while 20% will be actively managed. We will share portfolio holdings and performance updates in future weekly reports.



C10 Treasury, as a short-cycle, fast-paced, high-value, and cash-cow investment due to steady staking interests, could serve as the financial engine of the entire listed company FFAI, and help accelerate the implementation and execution of the EAI EV strategy.

Next week:

Our Super One co-creation and sales campaign will officially kick off across eight U.S. states. Over the next weekend, I will make a short trip to the Nevada desert, bringing FX Super One to Burning Man. We also plan to announce an important update there. Burning Man has become a global utopia where leading minds in technology, art, and business pursue creativity and idealism. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are regulars there, and Google’s founders once recruited Eric Schmidt at Burning Man. Schmidt went on to lead Google for a decade, driving its rapid expansion and cementing Google’s dominance in the Web2 era.

Starting August 28, Super One will also make its debut in Massachusetts, where we and our FF Par partners will host two consecutive co-creation and sales events in the Boston area. At the same time, our New York–based B2B partner Alps will launch a week-long roadshow campaign.

On August 30, FF headquarters will host a special event — the inaugural North America “Go-Global Stand-Up Comedy Festival” and FX Super One Showcase. Joe Wong, the first Chinese stand-up comedian to have roasted a U.S. president live at the White House, will join entrepreneurs, founders, and global expansion pioneers for co-creation and exchange. We will see you next week!”

