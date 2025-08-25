Data on debtor composition

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                25 August 2025
                                        Announcement no. 71/2025

Data on debtor composition

Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish data on debtor composition in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of Nasdaq at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Attachment


Attachments

71_DEBud.2025-08-22

Recommended Reading

  • August 25, 2025 02:18 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

    To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                25 August 2025                                        Announcement no. 70/2025 Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) Pursuant to...

    Read More
    Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)
  • August 22, 2025 03:30 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Announcement of Drawings

    To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                22 August 2025                                        Announcement no. 69/2025 Announcement of Drawings Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital...

    Read More
    Announcement of Drawings