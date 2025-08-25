Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 18 to 22 August, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 93,744 1,114,229,230 18 August 2025 750 13,642.1067 10,231,580 19 August 2025 725 13,720.8000 9,947,580 20 August 2025 725 13,649.4207 9,895,830 21 August 2025 675 13,591.9259 9,174,550 22 August 2025 650 13,787.7692 8,962,050 Total 18-22 August 2025 3,525 48,211,590 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 6,800 94,375,730 Accumulated under the program 97,269 1,162,440,820 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 531,023 6,397,279,963 18 August 2025 3,758 13,752.1275 51,680,495 19 August 2025 3,633 13,847.5901 50,308,295 20 August 2025 3,633 13,771.2937 50,031,110 21 August 2025 3,382 13,696.3705 46,321,125 22 August 2025 3,257 13,890.4912 45,241,330 Total 18-22 August 2025 17,663 243,582,355 Bought from the Foundation* 2,311 13,790.5054 31,869,858 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 38,532 540,799,522 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 550,997 6,672,732,176

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 97,269 A shares and 651,923 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.73% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 25 August, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





Page 1 of 1





Attachments