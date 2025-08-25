Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 25 August 2025

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 August 2025

Effective from 27 August 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 27 August 2025 to 27 November 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030393319, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 August 2025: 2.6710% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

