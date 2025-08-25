Yukon Metals Commences Inaugural Drill Program at Its Star River Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company) is pleased to provide an update from its inaugural drill program at the 100%-owned, road-accessible, 720-hectare Star River Project located near Ross River, Yukon. The first holes of the planned diamond drilling program have successfully intersected zones of structurally controlled veining in quartzite and dolostone units near the F2 showing area. Core photos from these early holes are included below in this release.

Highlights:

Initial drillholes intersected quartzite and dolostone with vein swarms containing pyrite, arsenopyrite, quartz, ankerite, and galena.





Drilling is focused on a strong gravity anomaly coinciding with a Time-Domain Electromagnetic conductor near the historic F2 and Canyon showings.





Core photos presented in this release show vein textures and sulfide mineralization consistent with surface observations.



"We are highly encouraged by the early visuals from our initial holes into the F2 target. The intersection of sulfide-rich vein swarms in both quartzite and dolostone supports our geological model and validates the targeting approach. With core in-hand showing the right minerals and structures, we’re optimistic as we continue drilling into this promising system,” said Rory Quinn, President and CEO of Yukon Metals. “Yukon Metals is also well underway with the drill program at its Birch copper-gold project, which will be the subject of a separate news release.”

Building on the strong geophysical results and the success of the previous seasons’ rock-chip sampling, which returned multiple samples over 1,000 g/t silver and gold up to 101 g/t, the Company has initiated drilling at a high-priority target in the southern portion of the property. This area hosts a significant gravity anomaly extending approximately 800 meters north–south, which coincides with a Time-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) high near the historic F2 and Canyon showings. The overlap of these geophysical signatures suggests a major geological feature, and drilling is designed to determine whether it represents a favorable host rock or structural control on mineralization.

Initial holes have intersected vein swarms within quartzite and dolostone lithologies. These swarms host pyrite, arsenopyrite, galena, quartz, and ankerite, with locally brecciated textures. Core photos included in this release highlight several mineralized intervals, which are consistent with a structurally focused mineralizing system.

Additional Exploration Activities

In addition to drilling, a high-resolution UAV drone magnetic survey will be conducted across the property. This survey, alongside detailed geological mapping and rock geochemical sampling, will refine the structural interpretation and follow up on anomalous 2024 rock-chip samples, including a sample returning 10,936 g/t Ag.

A gravity infill survey over the Saddle Zone, where a 2024 TDEM anomaly was previously identified, was completed earlier in the season. This dataset is being integrated with drill and magnetic data to better resolve subsurface features and refine future drill targets.





Figure 1 - Hole SR25-003 at 18m showing galena vein cutting quartzite with disseminated pyrite-arsenopyrite.





Figure 2- Hole SR25-003, pyrite-quartz-minor arsenopyrite vein at 140m hosted in silicified phyllite unit.





Figure 3 - SR25-002, Brecciated galena-pyrite-ankerite-quartz vein zone at 36m, hosted in a dolostone unit.





Figure 4 - Veined and oxidized quartzite at the top of hole SR25-003 in the F2 zone. Galena, pyrite and arsenopyrite are present in quartz-ankerite veins.

.

Figure 5 - Top of first hole, SR25-001 at Star River in quartzite unit with pervasive pyrite-arsenopyrite-galena veinlets.





Figure 6 - Vein zone around 100m in SR25-001 consisting of a swarm of quartz-ankerite-pyrite-galena veins hosted in silicified sediments.





Figure 7 – Map of initial planned 2025 diamond drill holes around Saddle, F2, F3, and Canyon zones.

About the Star River Project

Yukon Metals owns 100% of the Star River base and precious metals project accessible by all-season road from the Robert Campbell Highway and adjacent to the former Ketza Mine haul road. The project is host to multiple showings of polymetallic carbonate replacement mineralization and quartz-sulphide veins first discovered in the 1950s. Remnants of underground and surface workings using historical exploration techniques are visible around much of the property and tied together with previously established access roads and trails branching from the Ketza Mine Road. Yukon Metals has an exploration agreement in place with Ross River Dene Council for the Star River Project.

Yukon-based and Local First Nation Contractors Engaged

Helicopter support is being provided by Yukon-based Capital Helicopters, with drilling services contracted to Platinum Drilling. Camp services are being delivered by Käganì, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned enterprise, in partnership with long-standing Yukon-based exploration contractor Archer Cathro.

QAQC

Diamond drill core from the 2025 program at the Star River Project is in the process of being logged, photographed, and sawn in half using a diamond-blade core saw. One half of the core will be submitted for geochemical analysis, while the other half will be retained in secure storage for reference.

Prospecting rock samples in 2024 were sent to ALS Minerals for analysis with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rock samples taken while prospecting referenced in this release are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family — the same team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Management Team and Board of Directors with expertise across technical, financial, environmental, and social disciplines.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon’s local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Our strategy is grounded in inclusiveness and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from our success.

The Yukon

The Yukon remains one of the world’s last underexplored mineral belts, offering exceptional discovery potential. The Territory is home to a highly skilled and conscientious local workforce, shaped by generations of exploration experience coupled with a deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots, such as Snowline Gold’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, highlight the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the metal association and geology of the prospect area at Star River, strong electromagnetic responses coincident with gold and silver sampling pointing to gold and silver deposits, the accuracy of the completed plate modelling and geophysical surveys, the potential for economic grades of silver and gold, Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Star River not being a prospective gold-rich or silver-rich geological system; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed plate modelling results; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

