Yukon Metals Appoints Jim Coates as Permanent Full-Time CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that Jim Coates, who has been serving as Interim CEO, has been appointed as the Company’s permanent full-time Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In his role, Mr. Coates will continue to lead the execution of Yukon Metals’ strategic exploration priorities, including executing drill programs at each of the Birch and AZ projects beginning in Q2, building upon the objectives advanced during his interim tenure.

Jim Coates, CEO & Director stated: “I have worked closely with our team over the last two years, first as a Director, then Executive Vice President and more recently as Interim CEO, and have gained an understanding of the immense potential yet to be realized across this diversified portfolio of precious and critical metals projects. The opportunity to lead our team in advancing these highly prospective assets during one of the most exciting commodities markets in decades is one I could not pass up, and I look forward to delivering value for shareholders.”

“On behalf of the Company, I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Coates into the role of permanent CEO,” commented Chairman, Patrick Burke. “Over the past two months in the interim position, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to our projects and a clear strategic vision for advancing the assets that we believe have immense discovery and resource definition potential. We are confident that his leadership will add significant value as we advance our portfolio in what we view as a highly constructive environment for metals, and we look forward to the contribution he will make in driving long-term growth for our shareholders.”

About Jim Coates

Jim has spent over two decades conducting mineral exploration, scientific consulting and technology development. His graduate-level research in geomorphology and civil engineering specialized in the application of geophysical techniques in the permafrost terrain of the central Yukon. Early career work with the Yukon Geological Survey exposed him to the innovative prospecting and mining culture of the Klondike Goldfields. This inspired him to launch ventures designing and building specialized drill rigs, geophysical and sensor systems and deploying these both as a contractor and on his private exploration projects. Jim’s experience growing up in a small Yukon community continues to inform how the social license of resource projects affects their success.

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is a well-financed exploration company with a 17-project portfolio covering more than 43,000 hectares. Built on over 30 years of Berdahl family prospecting, the same team behind Snowline Gold Corp.’s district-scale assets, Yukon Metals provides exposure to copper, gold, silver, and critical metals. While advancing high-priority drill targets at the Birch and AZ copper-gold systems and the Star River gold-silver project, the Company is also conducting generative exploration across its broader portfolio to develop the next pipeline of discovery opportunities. Guided by an experienced leadership team with technical, financial, and Yukon expertise, the Company is well positioned to unlock new mineral discoveries across the Yukon territory.

Yukon Metals is committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon’s local communities, while also enhancing shareholder value. Rooted in a philosophy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity, the Company’s strategy offers both local community members and investors the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from its success.

The Yukon

The Yukon remains one of the world’s last underexplored mineral belts, offering exceptional discovery potential. The Yukon Territory is home to a highly skilled and conscientious local workforce, shaped by generations of exploration experience coupled with a deep respect for the land.

Recent major discoveries with local roots, such as Snowline Gold Corp.’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, highlight the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

