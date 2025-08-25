BriaCell Awarded $2 Million NCI Grant to Advance Bria-PROS+™ in Prostate Cancer

US$2,054,651 non-dilutive grant from the US National Cancer Institute to complete manufacturing of Bria-Pros+ TM clinical supply and support Phase 1/2a trial in metastatic prostate cancer

Expands Bria-OTS+ novel personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy platform to prostate cancer, an urgent unmet medical need

Principal Investigator: Dr. William Oh, MD, Yale Cancer Center

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ), (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the United States federal government’s principal agency for cancer research and training, has awarded the Company a research grant of $2,054,651 to advance Bria-PROS+, BriaCell’s next generation personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy for prostate cancer.

The non-dilutive grant, titled “Phase 1/2a clinical trial to investigate Bria-PROS+™ in patients with metastatic prostate cancer”, will be used to complete manufacturing of Bria-PROS+ and to fund the upcoming Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced prostate cancer.

“Despite recent advances in the management of metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, most patients will progress with significant pain and suffering and limited treatment options,” stated Dr. William Oh, MD, Director of Precision Medicine, Yale Cancer Center, and Principal Investigator on the upcoming Phase 1/2a clinical study of Bria-PROS+ in advanced prostate cancer. “We are grateful to the NCI for recognizing the urgency for this unmet medical need and supporting BriaCell’s breakthrough immunotherapy.”

“This prestigious award will help expedite the clinical development of Bria-PROS+ and is significant validation of our next generation novel personalized immunotherapy approach,” added Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO.

“The Bria-OTS+ platform was designed to overcome the complexity, cost and delays of traditional personalized cancer treatments,” noted Miguel Lopez-Lago, PhD, BriaCell’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We believe it will constitute a significant advancement in personalized cancer care.”

