JDE Peet’s share buyback periodic update August 25, 2025

PRESS RELEASE



Amsterdam, August 25, 2025





JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee company, today announced that it has repurchased 230,025 shares in the period from August 18, 2025 up to and including August 22, 2025.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 26.60 per share for a total consideration of EUR 6.1 million. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on March 3, 2025.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 5,477,094 ordinary shares for a total consideration of EUR 113.5 million. More details on the progress of the buyback programme are available here.

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(3) of the EU Regulation 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programmes.

