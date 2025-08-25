Maze Feedback AS acquired by Volaris Group

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of Maze Feedback AS, a Norway-based Software-as-a-Service company that offers customer experience (CX) software to retailers to turn customer feedback into actionable insights. The company has 20+ years of experience in retail consulting and the improvement of store teams in the Nordics and the United Kingdom.

“We are happy to have Maze Feedback AS find a home in Volaris Group,” says Janni Løber Zesach, Group Leader, Volaris Group. “Maze Feedback AS has shown success in the retail vertical market, and we look forward to combining our shared knowledge and expertise to facilitate frontline retail training. By capitalizing on the Volaris network, we hope to pursue a data-driven culture through best-practice sharing.”

The company was founded in 2005 to address the problem of shifting retail strategy and performance results store-to-store. By translating CX data into personalized insights and guidance, retail stores can recognize opportunities for growth and train staff to see increased satisfaction and sales. Further developments leveraging artificial intelligence are now in place to enhance the actionable insights provided to store staff. Maze has helped to improve performance in more than 10,000 stores in Europe, with retails in industries such as Fashion/Sport, Grocery, Optician, Pharmacy and more.

“The acquisition of Maze Feedback AS by Volaris Group signifies an exciting new chapter for our company,” says Frode Berg, Chief Executive Officer, Maze Feedback AS. “Volaris Group offers a community of entrepreneurs to learn from through its buy-and-hold model. Our goal of helping stores see high conversion rates, engaged employees and minimized performance variation is supported by the knowledge and vertical market software network we now have access to.”

Maze Feedback AS will operate independently under the leadership of Maze Feedback AS CEO Frode Berg, reporting to Janni Løber Zesach in Volaris Group’s Ulsted Portfolio.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com