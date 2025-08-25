LM Funding America Purchases 164 Bitcoin, Increasing Treasury to 311 BTC

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin treasury and mining company, today announced the purchase of 164 Bitcoin (“BTC”) at an average price of $113,850 per BTC, for an aggregate purchase amount of approximately $18.67 million. With this acquisition, LM Funding’s total Bitcoin holdings as of August 22, 2025 have increased to approximately 311 BTC.

This purchase follows LM Funding’s recent $23 million financing, the majority of which was allocated to supporting treasury growth. The Company launched its Bitcoin treasury strategy in 2021 and added Bitcoin mining operations in 2022 and has accumulated Bitcoin through a combination of mining and direct purchases, creating a disciplined structure for long-term treasury growth.

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented, “Bitcoin stands apart as the hardest form of money ever created — perfectly scarce, finite, and increasingly recognized as a core asset class. With this latest purchase of 164 BTC, we are reinforcing our belief that Bitcoin is currently the best long-term store of value. As we continue to expand our mining capacity and strategically grow our treasury, LM Funding is positioning itself to benefit from Bitcoin’s unique economics and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

The Company estimates that the value of its 311 Bitcoin holdings was approximately $36.1 million or $2.381 per outstanding share, based on a Bitcoin price of approximately $116,000 as of August 22, 2025, compared to a closing share price of $1.37 as of August 22, 2025.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin treasury, mining and technology-based specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit https://lmfunding.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks associated with substantially growing our Bitcoin treasury operations and strategy, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, our limited operating history in the cryptocurrency mining business and our ability to grow that business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, our ability to identify and acquire additional mining sites, the ability to finance our site acquisitions and cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Orange Group

Yujia Zhai

LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

1 Bitcoin per share calculated using 15,198,338 shares outstanding as of August 18, 2025.