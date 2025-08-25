Huntress Celebrates a Decade of Innovation, Growth, and Democratizing Cybersecurity for the World’s Most Vulnerable Businesses

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress, the global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade cybersecurity accessible to all businesses, today announced its 10th anniversary. This milestone marks a decade of protecting partners and customers with purpose-built products and its human-led, AI-assisted Security Operations Center (SOC), educating the community, and giving back more than it takes.

“While creating a company of consequence has been epic, I’m proud AF that we’ve never lost sight of our mission: to wreck the hackers targeting the companies who ARE our global backbone. With 600 teammates behind this “north star”, I’m super pumped over the opportunities of the next decade; however, I also know that what got us here today won’t get us to where tomorrow demands,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO and Co-founder at Huntress. “We have a lot of hard work ahead of us as cybercriminals and nation-states continue to up the ante.”

Over the past decade, threat actors have increased their collaboration and scaled their operations to form sophisticated and successful cybercrime businesses. As a result, there has been a massive surge in credential theft and infostealer campaigns, spikes in business email compromise (BEC), and ransomware, fueling high-stakes operations targeting high-value, under-protected, and under-resourced organizations.

Huntress has led the charge in cybersecurity, educating the community and embodying its "giving more than we take" motto with the receipts to prove it, including:

Being first on the scene of major attacks: Huntress has consistently been among the first to analyze, share, and provide actionable intelligence and remediation guidance during major cyberattacks, including MoveIT, ScreenConnect, SlashAndGrab, Microsoft Exchange, SolarWinds Supply Chain, and HAFNIUM attacks, Log4Shell, Qakbot, and the dismantling of a Russian-led malware network.

Educating the community: The company's popular "Tradecraft Tuesday" webinar series, blogs, and Capture the Flag events have provided invaluable education and insights into threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures to inform and build a resilient cybersecurity community.

Uniting with CISA: Huntress joined the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to strengthen public-private partnerships aimed at national cybersecurity and signed the Secure by Design pledge, reaffirming its dedication to developing inherently secure products and minimizing vulnerabilities from the ground up.

Partnering for impact: In July of this year, Huntress and Microsoft announced a collaboration to strengthen cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes.

"Hackers are collaborating, developing advanced tools, using AI, and exchanging knowledge to improve and automate their assaults,” added Hanslovan. “Cybersecurity vendors, the community, and the public sector need to do the same. Unity, partnership, and innovation aren’t just words we say—the outcomes of these words are critical if we are going to one-up shady hackers."

From its humble beginnings as a single-product company, Huntress has evolved into a cybersecurity powerhouse, raising $300M in funding from top venture capital firms, including Forgepoint Capital , JMI Equity , Kleiner Perkins , Meritech Capital , and Sapphire Ventures . The company currently protects over 4 million endpoints and 6.7 million identities across thousands of partners and 200K organizations with comprehensive purpose-built products, including Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Awareness Training, all combined with its AI-assisted 24/7 SOC.

“From day one, we've been driven by a single purpose: to give every business the power to protect itself without breaking the bank. It's why we've poured our energy into not just building innovative technology from the ground up, but also relentlessly educating the community. This mission is in our DNA,” said Chris Bisnett, CTO and Co-Founder at Huntress.

About Huntress

Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses—not just the 1%. Purpose-built from the ground up, Huntress' fully-owned technology is specifically designed to continuously address the unique needs of growing IT and security teams. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools and Security Awareness Training (SAT), the platform provides targeted protection for endpoints, identities, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.



Its AI-assisted 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts, dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they can cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and threats, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.

Currently safeguarding over 4 million endpoints and 2.3 million identities, Huntress empowers IT departments, security teams, and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the globe to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade security accessible to everyone.

As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Learn more at www.huntress.com, and follow Huntress on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.