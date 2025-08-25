Catheter Precision Receives Notification of New Patent Issuance for VIVO Product Line

Fort Mill, S.C., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced that it has received notification from the Unites States Patent and Trademark Office for issuance of a new a VIVO patent titled Methods of Ventricular Arrhythmia Localization Using a 3D Heart Model. This patent is in addition to several already granted patents for VIVO.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, said, “Patents and trademarks are an integral part of our business activities. We strive for VIVO to be used as a tool to easily identify ventricular arrhythmias noninvasively and provide the physician with additional information before the procedure. This new patent allows us to continue advancing methods of identification and providing physicians with the information they need to successfully treat patients while adding to our growing IP portfolio.”

About VIVO™

Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

