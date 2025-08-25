Highway Launches the Trusted Freight Exchange, Powered by the Triumph Network

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway, the leader in Carrier Identity® and compliance solutions, today announced the official launch of the Trusted Freight Exchange (TFX), the first secure digital freight exchange built exclusively for verified carriers and vetted brokers.

At the core of TFX is Highway’s identity engine and powered by Triumph’s market rating, intelligence, payment, and credit capabilities. Together, they embed identity verification, compliance, pricing, and payments in a single platform. The result is a new era of trust, control, and speed for modern freight transactions.

Unlike traditional load boards that create noise, inefficiency, and exposure to fraud, TFX delivers a purpose-built ecosystem where:

Carriers access legitimate freight from trusted brokers with no spam, no uncertainty, and no hidden fees.



access legitimate freight from trusted brokers with no spam, no uncertainty, and no hidden fees. Every transaction is backed by real-time fraud checks, verified rate intelligence, broker credit assurance, and secure financial settlement.





“From the beginning, our goal was simple: build a secure, transparent platform to move freight,” said Jordan Graft, Founder & CEO of Highway. “TFX delivers on that promise, powered by verified identity, assured payment, and a trusted network.”

By addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges — impersonation, double brokering, fraud, non-payment, and poor visibility — TFX creates a foundation brokers and carriers can trust for every transaction.

“We’re eliminating the fraud and fragmentation of traditional load boards and creating a digital freight exchange defined by trust,” said Jordan Graft. “This is freight the way it should be.”

The launch of TFX marks a milestone for the freight industry, introducing a new standard of identity-first infrastructure for moving freight with confidence.

To schedule a demo or to learn more about the Trusted Freight Exchange visit highway.com/products/trusted-freight-exchange.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com

About Triumph

Triumph (NYSE: TFIN) is a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking to modernize and simplify freight transactions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its portfolio of brands includes Triumph, TBK Bank and LoadPay. Triumph.io

Media Contact:

Jessie Thomas

VP of Marketing, Highway

jessie@highway.com

813-777-9599

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa12587f-aea2-45dd-8b03-f9f68f6846b2



