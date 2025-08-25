Albert Cohen Named IBN Director of Strategic Partnerships for IBN

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Albert Cohen as its new Director of Strategic Partnerships. With more than 40 years of experience in investment and merchant banking, Cohen brings a long-standing record of syndicating strategic opportunities to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional partners. Albert will also handle the expansion of MissionIR as Managing Partner.

Cohen will oversee IBN’s strategic partnership initiatives, with a focus on capital raising, investment optimization, client relationship management, and high-impact product development. He will also contribute leadership and strategic insight across the firm’s ongoing business expansion efforts.

“We’re honored to welcome Albert to IBN,” said Randy Clark, director of global operations for IBN. “His deep background in investment banking, broad network of investor relationships, and entrepreneurial leadership will be a driving force as we continue scaling IBN’s capabilities and forging long-term, value-rich partnerships.”

Cohen’s career spans a wide array of sectors, including energy, mining, real estate, public markets, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions. He is the founder of Blue Star Industries, a water infrastructure company, and previously owned Motor Trend Auto Group, where he pioneered automotive leasing operations. He currently serves as a major investor in Malvy Technology, a London-based public company developing automotive anti-theft solutions, and he holds three U.S. and 36 international patents. His reputation for client acquisition, deal structuring, and consistent results has earned him a trusted role in both U.S. and international markets.

“IBN’s platform is a catalyst for visibility, credibility, and connectivity,” said Cohen. “I look forward to working with our partners and clients to unlock strategic opportunities, deepen relationships, and deliver exceptional outcomes across the financial landscape.”

