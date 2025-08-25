Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Set to Reach USD 5.36 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary diagnostics market, valued at US$3.42 billion in 2024, stood at US$3.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$5.36 billion by the end of the period. The surge is fueled by the accelerating adoption of advanced diagnostic tools, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic and companion animal diseases, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into diagnostic workflows.

What Is Driving Growth?

The market’s expansion is powered by several critical factors:

Rising pet ownership and spending on animal healthcare: Companion animals have become integral members of households, particularly in developed and urbanized regions, fueling demand for preventive screenings and sophisticated diagnostics.

Technological advancements: Rapid developments in point-of-care devices, PCR and LAMP molecular diagnostics, and AI-driven analysis tools are enhancing diagnostic precision, speed, and accessibility.

Infectious disease prevalence: Diagnostics for parvovirus, feline leukemia, avian influenza, and foot-and-mouth disease are in high demand to prevent outbreaks and ensure food chain stability.

Shift toward early disease detection: Growing awareness of diabetes, kidney disorders, and cancer in pets has created strong demand for early, reliable diagnostics.

What Challenges Remain?

Despite growth, the market faces hurdles:

High cost of advanced tests: Molecular assays, MRIs, and genetic testing remain financially challenging for many owners and service providers.

Shortage of skilled professionals: A global gap in trained veterinary specialists limits adoption of advanced diagnostic modalities, particularly in developing regions.

Where Are the Opportunities?

Strategic opportunities lie in AI-powered diagnostics, telemedicine, and digital health integration. Smart collars, wearable trackers, and cloud-enabled diagnostic platforms are enabling faster interventions and remote care. The rise of veterinary telehealth services, especially in underserved regions, is expected to accelerate adoption.

Who Are the Key Players?

Industry leaders driving innovation include IDEXX Laboratories (US), Zoetis Services LLC (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Antech Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux (France), Neogen Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Virbac (France), FUJIFILM Holdings (Japan), and Mindray Animal Medical (China). These companies are advancing their portfolios through R&D investments, product launches, and strategic partnerships.

Recent industry highlights include:

bioMérieux (France) – Launched VETFIRE PCR kit for equine infectious respiratory diseases (June 2025).

Antech Diagnostics (US) – Introduced trūRapid FOUR, an in-house canine vector-borne disease screening test (March 2025).

Neogen Corporation (US) – Released Igenity BCHF test to detect genetic predisposition to bovine congestive heart failure (January 2025).

Zoetis (US) – Rolled out Vetscan OptiCell, an AI-powered cartridge-based CBC analyzer for clinics (December 2024).

IDEXX Laboratories (US) – Launched inVue Dx Cellular Analyzer for slide-free cytology (January 2024).

Regional Outlook: Where Is Growth Happening?

North America holds the largest market share in 2024, supported by high pet insurance penetration, advanced clinical practices, and the presence of leading manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by rising pet adoption, expanding veterinary infrastructure, and increasing awareness of zoonotic disease control.

Industry Relevance: Why Now?

The convergence of rising zoonotic threats, heightened pet healthcare awareness, and AI-driven innovation underscores the urgency of investment in veterinary diagnostics. For global decision-makers in healthcare, biotechnology, and insurance, this market represents not only a growing revenue stream but also a critical component of public health resilience and food security.

