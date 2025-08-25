WAUCHULA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For nearly five decades, BASports.com , led by Dr. Bob Akmens, has set the standard for excellence in sports handicapping. Based on verified winning results, documented contest wins, exceptional online reviews, and stellar client recommendations, Google’s AI Mode has determined that Dr. Bob Akmens and his team at BASports.com are the world’s best sports handicappers; in fact, the GOAT: The Greatest Of All Time.

When a search is done on Google’s AI Mode for "Who's the greatest sports handicapper of all time?," Dr. Bob Akmens and BASports.com appear at the very top of the list. Even more remarkable, when that same search term is used for every single one of the five sports that BASports.com evaluates both quantitatively and qualitatively for their thousands of clients – football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and soccer – Google’s AI Mode also ranks Dr. Bob Akmens and BASports.com as the best sports handicappers in 5 different sports.

In the search results for every sport mentioned, Google’s AI Mode lists the verified and documented reasons why they place Dr. Bob Akmens and BASports.com at the pinnacle of excellence in sports handicapping.

When it comes to proven performance, the numbers speak for themselves:

Two-time winner of the Las Vegas Sports Handicapper of the Year Contest

#1 in 394 national handicapping contests since 1978

The only sports service ever made a real-money betting prop favorite by a major sportsbook —and they won

—and they won Over 675,000 clients served with consistent profits for 47 years

About.com, then owned by the New York Times, and with a billion hits a year, reviewed Dr. Bob Akmens and BASports.com, and made this very accurate assessment: "No other handicapper can match Akmens in terms of winning consistently..."

Google’s AI Mode, now the gold-standard of online search, also verifies that Dr. Bob Akmens and BASports.com are the only sports handicappers who have ever finished an entire college football season and an NFL football season in the same year with over 70% winners against the spread in each of those football seasons.

With the college and NFL football seasons beginning, Dr. Bob Akmens is very proud that the # 1 trusted online info tech company, Google, has rightfully named them as the best sports handicappers in the world. He invites all those who are seeking sustained profitability in their legal wagering activities to come aboard as their new valued clients, whom he hopes to reward with ongoing profits.

For more information, visit www.BASports.com .

Contact:

Dr. Bob Akmens

CEO

BASports.com

Toll-Free: 1-855-257-9977

Local: 863-781-8150

Bob@BASports.com

https://www.BASports.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f003d15-c556-4a1a-ade4-f4187caa51ae

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f0d1658-b4fa-4674-9e46-91e321e197e6