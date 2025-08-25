VENTURE.co Fund Services Announces Partnership with Eagle Eye Funds for Transfer Agent Services and Front-End Portal

BURLINGTON, VT, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VENTURE.co Fund Services is excited to announce its new client partnership with Eagle Eye Funds, a Fort Worth–based investment firm focused on direct energy opportunities. Through this partnership, VENTURE.co is bolstering Eagle Eye’s back office by delivering client-first transfer agent services supported by the firm’s robust, industry-leading front-end platform. Eagle Eye will benefit from streamlined investor onboarding, efficient capital activity processing, and a seamless front-end portal experience tailored to their growing investor base.

Purpose-Driven Energy Investing

Eagle Eye Funds is a private investment firm based in Fort Worth, Texas, specializing in direct ownership of non-operated oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin. Founded to address the lack of accessible, tax-advantaged energy opportunities for individual investors, Eagle Eye combines institutional deal access with a disciplined approach to asset selection. The firm partners with top-tier operators to deliver consistent income, long-term upside, and significant tax benefits through well-structured drilling programs. Eagle Eye offers accredited investors exposure to the largest and most productive basin in the country, with a focus on transparency, performance, and investor alignment.

“Selecting VENTURE.co as our new transfer agent partner was an easy decision. Their commitment to innovative, client-centric solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to offer investors not only access to leading energy opportunities, but also a modern, seamless experience from onboarding through every stage of the investment lifecycle. We are confident that this partnership will help us scale efficiently while maintaining the transparency and high standards our investors expect.” — Jeff Johnson, Founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Funds

Modern Infrastructure for Private Funds

As private fund structures evolve and investor expectations rise, fund sponsors need operational partners that combine advanced technology with hands-on expertise. VENTURE.co delivers an integrated suite of fund services designed to meet the full spectrum of investor lifecycle needs. This includes onboarding, subscription processing, capital calls, distributions, and investor servicing. As a registered transfer agent, VENTURE.co brings together precision back-office processes with a client-first approach, all powered by its secure, configurable platform. With a focus on transparency, scalability, and service, VENTURE.co helps sponsors grow with confidence.

“A partnership with Eagle Eye Funds exemplifies the alignment of shared values—innovation, transparency, and a commitment to elevating the investor experience,” said Aaron Pollak, CEO of VENTURE.co. “We are honored to support Eagle Eye’s vision and confident that our technology-driven approach will help facilitate their continued growth and deliver meaningful value to their investors.”

About VENTURE.co Fund Services

VENTURE.co has been a pioneer in the FinTech space for over a decade, offering compliant, innovative solutions for the alternative investments industry. With a focus on efficiency, security, and superior user experience, VENTURE.co Fund Services continues to lead the way in transforming fund administration.