SheerID Unveils Innovations for Modern Marketers in New AI Era

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID, the leading provider for engaging and verifying high-value audiences, today announced a new suite of innovations in its Audience Data Platform (ADP) that use AI to help brands give tailored offers to customers while detecting and fighting fraud in real time. The company has also introduced a new feature, CRM Sync, which enables marketers to send valuable data to their existing customer relationship management platform, allowing for more personalized marketing campaigns. These tools arrive at a time when fraud is high, with 42.5% of attempts attributed to AI, and as marketers face increased pressure to build loyalty and drive business growth.

“As brands navigate this uncharted world of AI, SheerID is defining the next generation of tools that empower marketers to connect with consumers and deliver personalized experiences while maintaining security,” said Carter Lassy, Chief Product Officer of SheerID. “Our new capabilities provide marketing teams with deeper ways to engage with their customers while making identity verification faster and more secure than ever.”

Businesses lose an estimated 5% of their annual revenue to fraud. SheerID has invested heavily in offer protection, utilizing AI strategically to unlock new ways to quickly and accurately verify audiences through its platform, saving its customers $300 million annually. The company combines intelligent automated document review, authoritative data sources, and proprietary AI-based fraud mitigation to create multi-layered protection. Consumers don’t see the complexity behind the scenes; they just experience a seamless verification process that instantly puts a brand’s offer in their hands.

SheerID is building on its existing AI capabilities within its Individual Verification Engine (IVE) to enhance offer protection and fraud mitigation, with new features beginning to roll out in Fall 2025:

Autonomous Data Discovery: Accelerates the research and addition of data about institutions like universities and workplaces, improving the precision of information by 20% and reducing the time to add new institutions from hours to seconds.

Accelerates the research and addition of data about institutions like universities and workplaces, improving the precision of information by 20% and reducing the time to add new institutions from hours to seconds. Real-Time Anomaly Detection: Constantly monitors verification traffic for unusual spikes in activity and automatically takes action to protect brands from offer abuse.

Constantly monitors verification traffic for unusual spikes in activity and automatically takes action to protect brands from offer abuse. Advanced Document Forgery Detection: Identifies signs of forgery and tampering in uploaded files, making it significantly harder for scammers to manipulate images manually or with the aid of generative AI.

Identifies signs of forgery and tampering in uploaded files, making it significantly harder for scammers to manipulate images manually or with the aid of generative AI. Intelligent Document Verification: Extracts key information from documents more accurately, preventing the rejection of legitimate documents and providing a smoother, faster, and more secure experience.





In addition, SheerID has just launched a new tool, CRM Sync, which automatically sends customer verification data to marketers' existing marketing and business platforms like Salesforce and Klaviyo. This tool supports marketers' data orchestration strategies, enabling them to integrate permissioned data and deliver smarter, more personalized campaigns and experiences at scale. Codecademy leveraged an early iteration of CRM Sync to integrate student verification data into its CRM, resulting in email campaigns with a 55% higher open rate.

“We're already seeing strong momentum with SheerID, helping us connect more learners with Codecademy's interactive, online training for in-demand tech skills in an authentic and impactful way,” said Amy Yeh, Integrated Marketing Lead at Codeacademy. “Being able to reach the right audiences, understand their needs, and personalize their experiences is a powerful advantage. We're excited about the new tools SheerID is introducing, which will help us build deeper relationships with our learners and ensure our offers create lasting value.”

These new product innovations come at a time of unprecedented growth with the company increasingly providing its customer acquisition and loyalty solutions to innovative brands including Peacock, Back Market, and CheapCaribbean which are all looking to gain a competitive edge among highly sought after audiences around the globe.

