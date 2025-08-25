Global Cheese Powder Market to Reach USD 895 Million by 2028 | North America Leads, Asia Pacific Emerges as Market Growth Hub

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global cheese powder market is estimated at US$ 630 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 895 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%. This growth is strongly linked to the rise of the convenience and fast-food industry, as well as ongoing innovations from leading cheese powder manufacturers.

The fast-food sector, particularly in the United States, remains a dominant force, while emerging economies across Asia Pacific are contributing significantly to demand. With rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and evolving food habits, processed and cheese-based foods are witnessing remarkable growth. Western cuisines have also influenced food preferences in Asia and Latin America, creating new opportunities for cheese powder applications.

At the same time, rising awareness about health concerns such as obesity, high cholesterol, and heart risks, along with strict labeling regulations, pose challenges for market players.

Drivers: Globalization of Cuisines

One of the strongest growth drivers for cheese powder is the expansive globalization of cuisines. As culinary traditions mix, cheese powder has emerged as a versatile seasoning, bridging cultures and enhancing both traditional and modern dishes.

In Asian cuisine, it adds a contemporary twist to classic noodle recipes.

In Mediterranean cooking, it enriches rustic flavors with creamy notes.

with creamy notes. In Western markets, it is widely used in snacks, sauces, and ready meals.

Its ability to deliver concentrated flavors makes it an essential ingredient for chefs and home cooks seeking creativity and convenience.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Rises

North America is expected to grow significantly due to strong demand across snacks, sauces, dips, dressings, bakery items, and ready meals. The presence of major fast-food chains further boosts usage. Additionally, consumer interest in artisanal and specialty cheeses is creating premium opportunities.

Asia Pacific continues to expand as a high-growth region, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, growing populations, and a preference for processed foods. Western dining trends are accelerating demand for cheese-based products.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Type : Cheddar cheese powder held the largest share. Its relatively low calories, fat, and cholesterol content make it appealing for health-conscious consumers. Premium and artisanal cheddar powders are also attracting attention for their unique flavors.

By Origin : Processed cheese powder dominated the market in 2023. Widely used in foodservice and snacks, processed cheese powder is cost-effective, convenient, and highly adaptable for quick-service restaurants and packaged foods.

By Application: The ready meals segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace. With busy lifestyles, demand for ready-to-eat products has surged in markets like the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. Cheese powder enhances flavors in international and fusion dishes, making it a key ingredient for meal manufacturers.

Opportunities for Innovation

Cheese powder manufacturers are leveraging innovation to meet changing consumer preferences. From creating unique flavor blends to developing healthier cheese powder options, brands are working to balance indulgence with nutrition. The surge in global snacking trends, premium artisanal cheeses, and demand for convenience foods is opening new growth avenues.

Key Market Players

The competitive landscape is shaped by global leaders who are expanding through partnerships and collaborations. Notable companies include:

Land O’Lakes, Inc. (US)

Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

Archer Daniels Midland (US)

Lactosan A/S (Denmark)

These players have a strong presence across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, ensuring wide access to diverse consumer markets.

