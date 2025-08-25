Alpha Modus Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Cooler Screens

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered retail engagement technologies, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Cooler Screens, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Case No. 1:25-cv-10004). The complaint alleges infringement of Alpha Modus’s patented technologies related to in-store consumer engagement and analytics.

The Company’s action follows recent settlements of separate lawsuits Alpha Modus brought against Kroger and Walgreens regarding their Cooler Screens technology deployments. Terms of those settlements are confidential.

“Alpha Modus invests heavily in developing and protecting innovations that enhance the in-store experience,” said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus. “Today’s filing reflects our continued commitment to ensure our intellectual property is respected and that the market has a clear path to licensed, compliant solutions.”

The complaint asserts that Cooler Screens’ digital smart display systems, when deployed in retail environments, practice methods and systems claimed in Alpha Modus patents.

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is redefining the retail experience through its patented AI technologies, intelligent kiosks, and targeted consumer engagement tools. By integrating innovation with infrastructure, Alpha Modus is unlocking new monetization pathways for retailers and fintech providers alike.

