Lyno AI Launches Early Presale at $0.050, Attracting Growing Investor Interest





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI has entered its early bird phase of the presale at a token price of $0.050. The project is gaining strong attention in the AI and Web3 space as it focuses on introducing practical applications of artificial intelligence in decentralized finance. With early momentum building, Lyno AI is positioning itself to engage investors who are looking for innovation and real-world adoption in the DeFi ecosystem.

Early Bird Advantage: Why Act Now?



The Lyno AI presale is still in the early bird stage where tokens sell at $0.050 each. This is a sweet point of entry before the price escalates the next level of price at $0.055. At present, 324,104 tokens have already been sold of the 16 million which is available to be distributed during presale. Early investors are in a position to receive a high margin of returns as the platform matures and the demand surges.



The early access pricing point is at 0.050 per token

A price rise to 0.055 is soon to come next

The amount of allocated tokens is 16 million and they are limited in number

Anyone who buys over 100 worth in tokens will be entered into a draw where they can win one of 100K



This is a good time to take part before bigger market dynamics push the price up.



Lyno AI and the Future of Web3 and Automated Trading



Lyno AI is not another hype project on the AI wave. It combines high-level AI with Web3 standards to make trading automation and optimization. This minimizes human intervention, and increases efficiency to traders around the world. Lyno AI will introduce the much-needed automation and transparency into financial transactions through its platform and thus provide peace of mind.



Lyno AI has a high growth potential. Early-day traders that were involved in the early rise of Ethereum call this presale a must-buy. The scalable technology at Lyno AI will ensure the project can change the traditional trading environment with its innovative solution based on the decision support driven by AI.



Presale incentive and security assurance



The Lyno AI Giveaway is a major incentive to the presale participants. Investors that spend over 100 dollars buying tokens will get an opportunity to win as much as 10K per investor; 100K will be shared among ten investors. This promotion is of value to early backers.



Moreover, the platform and tokensale developed by Lyno AI is audited and this increases the credibility of the platform and its tokensale. This auditing helps the investors to know that the right measures have been taken and he or she can be confident with the presale.

Final Remarks: Don t Miss the Chance with Lyno AI

Lyno AI is becoming a key game changer in the field of AI and Web3. The present token price of 0.050 at the early bird presale will provide investors with an ideal position to get in. As its demand is high and the new stage of pricing is coming soon, investors should not waste their time and get tokens as quickly as possible.

The early adoption of Lyno AI not only has the potential to offer the possibility of a new technology, but it can also be an excellent financial opportunity, which can be supported by auditing and the interest of the community. By securing your position on this presale you are becoming part of the future where AI powers decentralized trading.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/991135ed-4491-40b3-b9b0-fb71c7f01d47