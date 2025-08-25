Advent Technologies Receives Order from Global Energy Giant for Ion Pair HT- PEM Electrode Assemblies

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), an innovation driven leader in fuel cells and hydrogen technologies is pleased to announce that it has received an initial order for its Ion Pair High Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane electrode assemblies (“HT-PEM”) from one of the major players in the energy sector. With more than 50,000 employees in over 100 countries, this energy giant’s technology is used to generate a large percentage of the world's electricity. It is actively pursuing new opportunities in the energy transition, including:

Strategic investments: Expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet increasing demand.

Innovative projects: Building critical grid infrastructure and developing new energy solutions with global partners.

Digital integration: Acquiring AI specialists to improve its software and analytics for utility operations.





Gary Herman, CEO of Advent stated: “we are thrilled to be working with this global energy leader. Our Ion Pair HT-PEM technology is poised to revolutionize how people think about fuel cell technology and receiving an order from a behemoth in energy technology validates what we already know.”

Dr. Emory De Castro, Advent’s Chief Technology Officer added: “we are excited to commercialize the Los Alamos Ion Pair technology. Working with major partners will help us implement this technology and accelerate adoption. Ion Pair’s higher power density and simplified packaging system sets it far apart from the competition.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, California, with offices in Athens, Patras and Kozani, Greece. With approximately 150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions – offering a flexible fuel option for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy .

