Blue Mountain Unveils Summer 2025 RAM Release, Introducing Embedded Analytics and Seamless System Integration

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for life sciences, today announced the launch of its Summer 2025 RAM Release, delivering two major product innovations—RAM Insights and RAM Connect—designed to empower life sciences organizations with actionable intelligence and enterprise-wide automation.

The Summer 2025 release further solidifies Blue Mountain RAM’s position as the leading EAM platform built specifically for regulated environments, enabling life sciences teams to unify operations, unlock data-driven decision-making, and accelerate compliance.

RAM Insights: Built for GMP environments, RAM Insights is an embedded analytics platform that makes it simple to visualize, analyze, and act on calibration and maintenance data. Interactive dashboards, self-service analytics, and GxP-compliant reporting powered by Microsoft Power BI and Fabric transform asset data into actionable, real-time intelligence accessible across teams, shifts, and devices.

RAM Connect: A modern integration and automation layer, RAM Connect enables seamless, real-time connectivity between Blue Mountain RAM and enterprise systems such as ERP, MES, QMS, and equipment telemetry. With native MQTT support, no-code configuration, and audit-ready data traceability, RAM Connect eliminates silos and supports IT/OT convergence—enabling smarter, event-driven automation without disrupting validation or control. Creating a more unified platform streamlines workflows, reduces errors and rework while delivering faster cycle times.

“This release marks a pivotal evolution in how life sciences organizations can connect, visualize, and act on asset data,” said Judy Fainor, Chief Technology Officer. “With RAM Insights and RAM Connect, we are delivering a powerful combination of intelligence and interoperability—helping our customers move toward predictive maintenance, unified operations, and faster decision-making.”

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has delivered innovative, high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and optimize equipment performance. Trusted by more than 450 life sciences companies, the Blue Mountain cloud platform supports end-to-end GMP asset management—from calibration and maintenance to validation and analytics. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and headquartered in State College, PA.

For more information, visit www.bluemountain.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:



Christian Rockwell

carockwell@bluemountain.io