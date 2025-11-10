Blue Mountain Introduces RAM Discover – AI That Speaks Life Sciences Asset Performance Management

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for life sciences, today introduced RAM Discover, a purpose-built artificial-intelligence (AI) engine embedded in its Regulatory Asset Manager (RAM) platform. RAM Discover brings conversational, compliance-aware intelligence to equipment, maintenance and calibration data - allowing life-sciences organizations to make faster, smarter, and audit-ready decisions. RAM Discover is crafted specifically for life-sciences manufacturing and regulated maintenance delivering full traceability and audit-ready data lineage and citations.

Blue Mountain’s AI strategy is built around three pillars - Assist, Augment, and Automate - designed to help life sciences organizations advance at their own pace along the digital maturity curve while maintaining audit readiness.

The Assist pillar focuses on empowering users to instantly find the right information and make faster, more informed decisions through contextual AI assistants. Blue Mountain released RAM Assist in validated environments with the Spring 2025 release. RAM Assist delivers instant, contextual answers sourced directly from validated documentation - slashing lookup times by up to 98% and unlocking daily productivity gains. RAM Assist will be available in production environments with the Fall 2025 release.

The Augment pillar extends human decision-making by transforming complex reliability and maintenance data into insights. Through a conversational interface, RAM Discover surfaces trends, benchmarks, and recommendations within a validated environment. Simple natural-language queries—such as "Which work orders are overdue?"—yield instant, contextual insights. RAM Discover reduces reliance on external consultants and static reports—lowering cost, accelerating insight & increasing transparency

The Automate pillar and future capabilities will enable organizations to safely scale operations by introducing compliant automation of select workflows. Together, these three pillars reflect Blue Mountain's commitment to delivering AI that enhances productivity, accelerates insight, and strengthens compliance confidence across the regulated asset-management lifecycle.



“RAM Assist provides users lightning-fast access to documented answers,” said Judy Fainor, CTO at Blue Mountain. “Now with RAM Discover, we’re elevating the conversation: we’re helping manufacturers not only find the right information, but use it to make better decisions, and in the future, scale those decisions into automated, audit-ready workflows.”

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has delivered innovative, high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and optimize equipment performance. Trusted by more than 450 life sciences companies, the Blue Mountain cloud platform RAM supports end-to-end GMP asset management—from calibration and maintenance to validation and analytics. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and headquartered in State College, PA.

