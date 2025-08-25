South Africa Construction and Building Materials Wholesale and Retail Trade Report 2025, with Profiles of 146 Companies including Afrimat, AfriSam, Corobrik, Massmart, Italtile, Glasfit and Cashbuild

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wholesale and Retail Trade in Construction and Building Materials Industry in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on wholesale and retail trade in construction and building materials in South Africa includes information on sales, key suppliers, retailers and number of stores, notable players and corporate actions. It includes information on environmental issues, technology and innovation, infrastructure investment, and input costs, as well as the construction industry on which it depends.

The report includes profiles of 146 notable companies including Afrimat, AfriSam, Corobrik, Macsteel, ArcelorMittal South Africa, Massmart, Italtile, Glasfit and Cashbuild.

Introduction

Despite increasing construction activity and improved sentiment, construction and building materials wholesale and retail sales declined in 2024.

Retailers have made notable progress developing online marketplaces and expanding their store networks to rural and township areas.

Improved electricity supply and government-private sector collaboration to address the country's logistics challenges are positive for the industry.

Downside risks include construction project delays, economic stagnation, supply and demand challenges, US tariffs and trade disruptions.

Key Market Trends

Ecommerce in the wholesale and retail trade continues to expand.

First-time homeowners are increasing investing in renovations and property improvements.

Greater focus on materials with resilience to the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.

Growing demand for smart home technologies for home automation and energy efficiency.

Lower-priced retail house brands are becoming increasingly competitive.

Store expansion is ongoing, but capital expenditure is shifting from large stores to smaller store formats, refurbishments, and ecommerce.

Technological advancements, including digital platforms for inventory management, are improving efficiency and reducing operating costs.

There is a strong focus on sustainability and energy-efficiency, with greater use of sustainably-sourced materials such as reclaimed timber, bamboo, low-carbon concrete and recycled steel.

Water and energy security concerns continue to drive demand for rainwater tanks, renewable energy and battery storage systems.

Wholesalers and retailers are increasingly focusing on local sourcing and expanding their supplier networks to mitigate global supply chain disruptions.

Key Market Opportunities

Distribution of sustainable building materials like recycled steel, low-carbon concrete, green cement, and energy-efficient fixtures.

Exporting products to African countries.

SMEs can leverage local procurement policies by supplying construction and building materials for public and private sector projects.

Supplying eco-friendly bricks made from construction waste.

Supplying fire-retardant coatings to communities in wildfire-prone areas.

Supplying heat-reflective roof paint in areas prone to high temperatures.

Using online shopping and distribution marketplaces to reach a broader customer base.

Value-added services like delivery, installation, or product customisation.

Key Market Challenges

Supply chain disruptions including delays in material delivery, rising logistics costs, and global supply chain instability.

Predatory pricing from SADC materials manufacturers and competition from cheaper imports, largely from Asia affects suppliers of locally-produced materials.

Sales volumes are affected by fluctuating demand due to broader economic challenges.

Shrinking profit margins due to rising operating costs.

Substandard imports and incorrect usage of products, which pose safety risks.

The global trade war, the uncertain future of AGOA, and deteriorating US-South Africa relations.

Water supply shortages and power outages continue to disrupt operations.

South Africa Wholesale and Retail Trade in Construction and Building Materials Industry Outlook

Demand for construction and building materials will be driven by construction activity, which is projected to be buoyed by investments in transport, energy, mixed-use developments, and affordable housing projects.

Although the operating environment is showing signs of recovery, the industry's growth prospects risk being undermined by the developing global trade war.

The cost of various imported products is set to escalate, US demand is likely to contract, and supply chains could experience high levels of disruption.

The materials sector continues to innovate, with a focus on climate resilience and sustainable building solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Cyclicality

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Unforeseen Events

6.7. Investment in Infrastructure

6.8. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

A Holman Trading Company (Pty) Ltd

Action Bolt (Pty) Ltd

Adeo South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Aeroton Steel (Pty) Ltd

Afrimat Ltd

Afrisam (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Allied Steelrode (Pty) Ltd

Andrew Mentis (Pty) Ltd

Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd

Argent Industrial Ltd

Artmar Natural Stone Tiles CC

Astra Industrial Innovations (Pty) Ltd

Augusta Steel (Pty) Ltd

Automatic Mass Production (Pty) Ltd

Avlock International (Pty) Ltd

B E D Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Baltic Timber Company (Pty) Ltd

Barnes Reinforcing Industries (Pty) Ltd

BASF Coatings Services (Pty) Ltd

Ben Cor (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Group Ltd (The)

BMI Coverland (Pty) Ltd

Bolt-Tech (Pty) Ltd

Boltfast (Pty) Ltd

Boltlock Manufacturing and Supplies (Pty) Ltd

Brights Hardware (Pty) Ltd

Brikor Ltd

BSI Steel (Pty) Ltd

Building Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Buildmate (Pty) Ltd

Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd

Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd

Cashbuild Ltd

CBC Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Chromaflo Technologies South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Clotan Steel (Pty) Ltd

Coega Steels (Pty) Ltd

Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd

Corobrik (Pty) Ltd

D I Y Depot (Pty) Ltd

Daltronx (Pty) Ltd

Dekro Paints (Pty) Ltd

Duraklad (Pty) Ltd

Duram (Pty) Ltd

Eagle Roof Tiles (Pty) Ltd

East Rand Forging (Pty) Ltd

Echo Floors (Pty) Ltd

Echo Prestress (Pty) Ltd

Eco Smart Essentials (Pty) Ltd

EMV Africa (Pty) Ltd

Essentra Components (Pty) Ltd

Everite (Pty) Ltd

Fastener and Allied (Pty) Ltd

Fastener Factory (Pty) Ltd (The)

Fastenright (Pty) Ltd

Ferro South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Fischer South Africa Facilities (Pty) Ltd

Fontana Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Foresta Timber and Board (Pty) Ltd

Garsin Steel Tube and Pipe (Pty) Ltd

Glasfit South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Grahamstown Brick (Pty) Ltd

Hall Longmore Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Harlequin Paint CC

Hellermanntyton (Pty) Ltd

Hilti (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd

ICI Dulux (Pty) Ltd

Impala Bolt and Nut (Pty) Ltd

Infrastructure Specialist Group (Pty) Ltd

Invicta Holdings Ltd

Italtile Ltd

Jack's Paint and Hardware (Franchises) (Pty) Ltd

Jaguar Metals (Pty) Ltd

K and K Paint Manufacturers CC

Kansai Plascon Africa Ltd

Kaydav Group (Pty) Ltd

L K Brick and Block Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Macdonald Steel SA (Pty) Ltd

Macsteel Service Centres SA (Pty) Ltd

Malls Tiles (Pty) Ltd

Marley (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Massmart Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Mazista Tiles (Pty) Ltd

Mazor Group (Pty) Ltd

Mccoys Glass Manufacturing CC

Medal Paints (Pty) Ltd

Meshco (Pty) Ltd

Metrotile (Southern Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Mica Investments (Pty) Ltd

Mylaw Chemical and Coatings (Pty) Ltd

N J R Steel Holdings (Pty) Ltd

National Ceramic Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd

National Converting Agencies (Pty) Ltd

Ngqura Brick (Pty) Ltd

Norcros (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Northern Hardware and Glass (Pty) Ltd

NPC Intercement (RF) (Pty) Ltd

NSS Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Pearlstock (Pty) Ltd

PG Bison (Pty) Ltd

PG Group (Pty) Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Powder-Lak (Pty) Ltd

PPC Ltd

PPG Protective and Marine Coatings (Pty) Ltd

Pro Paint Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Pro Roof Steel and Tube (Pty) Ltd

Pro-Tech Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Promac Paints (Pty) Ltd

Prominent Paints (Pty) Ltd

R B Fasteners (Pty) Ltd

Raubex Group Ltd

Rayal Industrial (Pty) Ltd

Reliable Bolt (Pty) Ltd

Rheebok Brick Operations (Pty) Ltd

Rickford Investments (Pty) Ltd

Ritz Tiles (Pty) Ltd

SA Metal Group (Pty) Ltd

Saint-Gobain Construction Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Scaw South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Screw Man (Pretoria) CC (The)

Shenka Industries CC

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Sika South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Spar Group Ltd (The)

Stewarts and Lloyds Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Stoncor Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sun Chemical (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Swagefast (Pty) Ltd

Swartland Investments (Pty) Ltd

T and I Chalmers Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Tel-Screw Products (Pty) Ltd

Topfloor Concrete (Pty) Ltd

Tradecore Steel (Pty) Ltd

Transvaal Pressed Nuts Bolts and Rivets (Pty) Ltd

Trellidor Innovations (Pty) Ltd

Union Tiles (Pty) Ltd

Universal Coatings (Pty) Ltd

Versus Paint Specialists (Pty) Ltd

W G Wearne Ltd

W P Fasteners and Services CC

West End Cement Bricks (Pty) Ltd

West End Claybrick (Pty) Ltd

Wurth South Africa Co (Pty) Ltd

York Timber Holdings Ltd

