South Africa Construction and Building Materials Wholesale and Retail Trade Report 2025, with Profiles of 146 Companies including Afrimat, AfriSam, Corobrik, Massmart, Italtile, Glasfit and Cashbuild

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wholesale and Retail Trade in Construction and Building Materials Industry in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on wholesale and retail trade in construction and building materials in South Africa includes information on sales, key suppliers, retailers and number of stores, notable players and corporate actions. It includes information on environmental issues, technology and innovation, infrastructure investment, and input costs, as well as the construction industry on which it depends.
The report includes profiles of 146 notable companies including Afrimat, AfriSam, Corobrik, Macsteel, ArcelorMittal South Africa, Massmart, Italtile, Glasfit and Cashbuild.
Introduction
- Despite increasing construction activity and improved sentiment, construction and building materials wholesale and retail sales declined in 2024.
- Retailers have made notable progress developing online marketplaces and expanding their store networks to rural and township areas.
- Improved electricity supply and government-private sector collaboration to address the country's logistics challenges are positive for the industry.
- Downside risks include construction project delays, economic stagnation, supply and demand challenges, US tariffs and trade disruptions.
Key Market Trends
- Ecommerce in the wholesale and retail trade continues to expand.
- First-time homeowners are increasing investing in renovations and property improvements.
- Greater focus on materials with resilience to the impacts of climate change and natural disasters.
- Growing demand for smart home technologies for home automation and energy efficiency.
- Lower-priced retail house brands are becoming increasingly competitive.
- Store expansion is ongoing, but capital expenditure is shifting from large stores to smaller store formats, refurbishments, and ecommerce.
- Technological advancements, including digital platforms for inventory management, are improving efficiency and reducing operating costs.
- There is a strong focus on sustainability and energy-efficiency, with greater use of sustainably-sourced materials such as reclaimed timber, bamboo, low-carbon concrete and recycled steel.
- Water and energy security concerns continue to drive demand for rainwater tanks, renewable energy and battery storage systems.
- Wholesalers and retailers are increasingly focusing on local sourcing and expanding their supplier networks to mitigate global supply chain disruptions.
Key Market Opportunities
- Distribution of sustainable building materials like recycled steel, low-carbon concrete, green cement, and energy-efficient fixtures.
- Exporting products to African countries.
- SMEs can leverage local procurement policies by supplying construction and building materials for public and private sector projects.
- Supplying eco-friendly bricks made from construction waste.
- Supplying fire-retardant coatings to communities in wildfire-prone areas.
- Supplying heat-reflective roof paint in areas prone to high temperatures.
- Using online shopping and distribution marketplaces to reach a broader customer base.
- Value-added services like delivery, installation, or product customisation.
Key Market Challenges
- Supply chain disruptions including delays in material delivery, rising logistics costs, and global supply chain instability.
- Predatory pricing from SADC materials manufacturers and competition from cheaper imports, largely from Asia affects suppliers of locally-produced materials.
- Sales volumes are affected by fluctuating demand due to broader economic challenges.
- Shrinking profit margins due to rising operating costs.
- Substandard imports and incorrect usage of products, which pose safety risks.
- The global trade war, the uncertain future of AGOA, and deteriorating US-South Africa relations.
- Water supply shortages and power outages continue to disrupt operations.
South Africa Wholesale and Retail Trade in Construction and Building Materials Industry Outlook
- Demand for construction and building materials will be driven by construction activity, which is projected to be buoyed by investments in transport, energy, mixed-use developments, and affordable housing projects.
- Although the operating environment is showing signs of recovery, the industry's growth prospects risk being undermined by the developing global trade war.
- The cost of various imported products is set to escalate, US demand is likely to contract, and supply chains could experience high levels of disruption.
- The materials sector continues to innovate, with a focus on climate resilience and sustainable building solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Cyclicality
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Unforeseen Events
6.7. Investment in Infrastructure
6.8. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
COMPANY PROFILES
- A Holman Trading Company (Pty) Ltd
- Action Bolt (Pty) Ltd
- Adeo South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Aeroton Steel (Pty) Ltd
- Afrimat Ltd
- Afrisam (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Allied Steelrode (Pty) Ltd
- Andrew Mentis (Pty) Ltd
- Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd
- Argent Industrial Ltd
- Artmar Natural Stone Tiles CC
- Astra Industrial Innovations (Pty) Ltd
- Augusta Steel (Pty) Ltd
- Automatic Mass Production (Pty) Ltd
- Avlock International (Pty) Ltd
- B E D Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Baltic Timber Company (Pty) Ltd
- Barnes Reinforcing Industries (Pty) Ltd
- BASF Coatings Services (Pty) Ltd
- Ben Cor (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Group Ltd (The)
- BMI Coverland (Pty) Ltd
- Bolt-Tech (Pty) Ltd
- Boltfast (Pty) Ltd
- Boltlock Manufacturing and Supplies (Pty) Ltd
- Brights Hardware (Pty) Ltd
- Brikor Ltd
- BSI Steel (Pty) Ltd
- Building Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Buildmate (Pty) Ltd
- Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd
- Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd
- Cashbuild Ltd
- CBC Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
- Chromaflo Technologies South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Clotan Steel (Pty) Ltd
- Coega Steels (Pty) Ltd
- Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd
- Corobrik (Pty) Ltd
- D I Y Depot (Pty) Ltd
- Daltronx (Pty) Ltd
- Dekro Paints (Pty) Ltd
- Duraklad (Pty) Ltd
- Duram (Pty) Ltd
- Eagle Roof Tiles (Pty) Ltd
- East Rand Forging (Pty) Ltd
- Echo Floors (Pty) Ltd
- Echo Prestress (Pty) Ltd
- Eco Smart Essentials (Pty) Ltd
- EMV Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Essentra Components (Pty) Ltd
- Everite (Pty) Ltd
- Fastener and Allied (Pty) Ltd
- Fastener Factory (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Fastenright (Pty) Ltd
- Ferro South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Fischer South Africa Facilities (Pty) Ltd
- Fontana Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- Foresta Timber and Board (Pty) Ltd
- Garsin Steel Tube and Pipe (Pty) Ltd
- Glasfit South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Grahamstown Brick (Pty) Ltd
- Hall Longmore Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Harlequin Paint CC
- Hellermanntyton (Pty) Ltd
- Hilti (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd
- ICI Dulux (Pty) Ltd
- Impala Bolt and Nut (Pty) Ltd
- Infrastructure Specialist Group (Pty) Ltd
- Invicta Holdings Ltd
- Italtile Ltd
- Jack's Paint and Hardware (Franchises) (Pty) Ltd
- Jaguar Metals (Pty) Ltd
- K and K Paint Manufacturers CC
- Kansai Plascon Africa Ltd
- Kaydav Group (Pty) Ltd
- L K Brick and Block Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd
- Macdonald Steel SA (Pty) Ltd
- Macsteel Service Centres SA (Pty) Ltd
- Malls Tiles (Pty) Ltd
- Marley (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Massmart Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Mazista Tiles (Pty) Ltd
- Mazor Group (Pty) Ltd
- Mccoys Glass Manufacturing CC
- Medal Paints (Pty) Ltd
- Meshco (Pty) Ltd
- Metrotile (Southern Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Mica Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Mylaw Chemical and Coatings (Pty) Ltd
- N J R Steel Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- National Ceramic Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- National Converting Agencies (Pty) Ltd
- Ngqura Brick (Pty) Ltd
- Norcros (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Northern Hardware and Glass (Pty) Ltd
- NPC Intercement (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- NSS Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
- Pearlstock (Pty) Ltd
- PG Bison (Pty) Ltd
- PG Group (Pty) Ltd
- Pick n Pay Stores Ltd
- Powder-Lak (Pty) Ltd
- PPC Ltd
- PPG Protective and Marine Coatings (Pty) Ltd
- Pro Paint Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Pro Roof Steel and Tube (Pty) Ltd
- Pro-Tech Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
- Promac Paints (Pty) Ltd
- Prominent Paints (Pty) Ltd
- R B Fasteners (Pty) Ltd
- Raubex Group Ltd
- Rayal Industrial (Pty) Ltd
- Reliable Bolt (Pty) Ltd
- Rheebok Brick Operations (Pty) Ltd
- Rickford Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Ritz Tiles (Pty) Ltd
- SA Metal Group (Pty) Ltd
- Saint-Gobain Construction Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Scaw South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Screw Man (Pretoria) CC (The)
- Shenka Industries CC
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Sika South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Spar Group Ltd (The)
- Stewarts and Lloyds Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Stoncor Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sun Chemical (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Swagefast (Pty) Ltd
- Swartland Investments (Pty) Ltd
- T and I Chalmers Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Tel-Screw Products (Pty) Ltd
- Topfloor Concrete (Pty) Ltd
- Tradecore Steel (Pty) Ltd
- Transvaal Pressed Nuts Bolts and Rivets (Pty) Ltd
- Trellidor Innovations (Pty) Ltd
- Union Tiles (Pty) Ltd
- Universal Coatings (Pty) Ltd
- Versus Paint Specialists (Pty) Ltd
- W G Wearne Ltd
- W P Fasteners and Services CC
- West End Cement Bricks (Pty) Ltd
- West End Claybrick (Pty) Ltd
- Wurth South Africa Co (Pty) Ltd
- York Timber Holdings Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8yvi4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.