Rally House Expands in Twelve Oaks Mall

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House is excited to announce the relocation of its Twelve Oaks Mall store in Novi, Michigan, to a new, significantly larger space within the mall on the second floor by Macy's and Vera Bradley. The updated storefront is nearly four times the size of the previous location, giving fans an expanded shopping experience and access to a much broader selection of officially licensed sports apparel, merchandise, and gifts.

With the NFL and college football seasons underway, the new Rally House Twelve Oaks Mall is opening at the perfect time for fans to gear up and represent their favorite teams. The additional space allows Rally House to bring in an expanded assortment of products, including highly requested items and larger collections for popular teams across professional and collegiate sports of Michigan.

“We’ve listened to our customers and are thrilled to bring a bigger, better Rally House experience to Twelve Oaks Mall,” said Monika Ross, District Manager at Rally House. “This new space not only allows us to carry more of the gear that fans want, but it also creates a more enjoyable shopping experience during the busiest and most exciting times of the year—football season and the holidays.”

As shoppers make their way through Twelve Oaks Mall for holiday gifts this fall, Rally House stands out as the go-to stop for sports fans. With an extensive variety of team gear, local apparel, and unique gifts, the new Rally House Twelve Oaks Mall location is ready to be the ultimate destination for Michigan sports enthusiasts and beyond.

The staff at Rally House Twelve Oaks Mall is eager to assist customers and the company looks forward to offering an even larger selection of merchandise to area fans. Customers are invited to visit Rally House Twelve Oaks Mall store page and follow the company on Instagram (@rally_house) and Facebook (@RallyHouse) for updates and current store information.







About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 290+ locations across 25 states.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/139a02de-5daa-489a-9b7c-983f87eee456