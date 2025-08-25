Carry The Load Holds National Day of Service and Remembrance to Observe September 11 Anniversary

Dallas, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carry The Load, a national non-profit veteran and first responder service organization, is inviting the public to take part in volunteer opportunities this Patriot Day, September 11. In collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs, National Cemetery Administration, volunteers will help honor fallen service members by cleaning headstones and beautifying the grounds at nearly 70 national cemeteries across the country.

Visit Carry The Load’s website for volunteer information, locations, and to register: www.carrytheload.org/patriot-day-national-day-of-service/.

Patriot Day honors the lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and aboard United Airlines Flight 93 that was taken down in Pennsylvania. It also recognizes the continued sacrifices made in the aftermath—particularly the 343 New York City firefighters who died in the line of duty that day, as well as the hundreds of first responders and support staff who have since died from post-9/11-related illnesses.

“Patriot Day is a powerful reminder of the courage and sacrifice shown by our first responders and military on 9/11 and beyond,” said Stephen Holley, co-founder, president, and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “By coming together to serve our communities and honor stories of the fallen, we ensure their legacy lives on, and we remind ourselves that freedom is never free.”

Since 2019, thousands of volunteers have contributed their time and effort to Carry The Load’s Patriot Day events. This meaningful day of service offers a powerful way for groups, ranging from corporate teams to community youth organizations, to come together and honor the lives lost due to the events on Sept. 11, 2001.

“September 11th and the devastating aftereffects defined my generation’s military service,” says Danielle Applegate, Carry The Load Ambassador and Army veteran. “Volunteering on Patriot Day with my family, friends, colleagues, and partners from the Department of Veterans Affairs each year ensures we remember the lives lost and continue to stoke the spirit of unity and sacrifice among all Americans.”

To learn more, donate, or leave a tribute for a fallen hero, visit www.carrytheload.org.

# # #

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide active ways to honor and remember our nation’s heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Carry The Load has earned a 4/4 Star rating on Charity Navigator and is a designated Combined Federal Campaign charity #20469. For more information, visit www.carrytheload.org or carrytheload.org/newsroom. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Attachments