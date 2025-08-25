Bang & Olufsen A/S – share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 to 22 August 2025.

No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) 15 August 2025 25,000 13.19 329,670.00 18 August 2025 20,000 14.13 282,672.00 19 August 2025 25,000 14.64 366,032.50 20 August 2025 25,000 14.62 365,535.00 21 August 2025 25,000 15.03 375,652.50 22 August 2025 30,000 15.30 458,865.00 Total this period 150,000 14.52 2,178,427.00 Accumulated under the programme 150,000 14.52 2,178,427.00

Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 3,263,183 own shares corresponding to 2.21% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

