SEGG Media and Veloce Group Accelerate Global Motorsport Strategy Across NASCAR, IndyCar and Beyond

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a global leader in sports, entertainment, and gaming, announces Sports.com's recent motorsport activities. With its diverse, global audience, motorsport is a cornerstone of the Company’s strategy for its Sports.com brand. Motorsport is a highly fragmented global market with multiple racing series appealing to distinct regional and global fan bases. The Sports.com platform is being designed to offer these distinct audiences a singular location to consume content covering the diverse disciplines under the motorsport umbrella. With the motorsport market expected to grow by more than USD $10 billion by 2029 according to a report issued by Technavio, SEGG Media is poised to bring audiences together and fans closer to the action they love.

Daytona: SEGG Media and Veloce Group in NASCAR Talks

At Daytona International Speedway, SEGG Media Chairman Matthew McGahan and Sporting Director Marc Bircham, together with Dan Bailey, CEO of Veloce Esports Group Ltd. (“Veloce”) met with senior NASCAR executives for strategic discussions.



The talks explored:

Bespoke content rights to scale digital fan engagement globally.

Sponsorship frameworks and investment pathways for major international brand partners.

Leveraging Veloce’s digital reach and the Sports.com app to expand NASCAR’s footprint through short-form and behind-the-scenes content, targeting younger audiences and strengthening global fan engagement.



NASCAR, the premier motorsport property in the U.S., represents a huge opportunity for SEGG Media to align its digital-first strategy with one of the most passionate fan bases in the world.

Nashville IndyCar Finale: Elite Driver Program and 2026 Planning

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix in Nashville (August 31, FOX/Sky Sports) will mark the conclusion of the 2025 IndyCar season. SEGG Media’s executive leadership — Chairman & CEO Matthew McGahan, Company Directors Marc Bircham and Warren Macal, and COO Gregory Potts will be in attendance.

Beyond the on-track action, management will hold close-out discussions with driver representatives and outline plans for SEGG Media’s new Sports.com Elite Driver Program encompassing Formula One, IndyCar, and other disciplines.. Launching in 2026, the program is designed to support emerging and established elite drivers across Formula One, IndyCar, Indy NXT, and other categories, focusing on driver excellence, brand-building, and digital fan engagement — aligning with the Company’s mission to deliver long-term shareholder value through sporting excellence.

Hydrogen Racing: Exploring Opportunities

Looking forward, Veloce is exploring opportunities to compete in the world’s first hydrogen racing series. Backed by the FIA as a World Cup, supported by Saudi Arabia, and created by Alejandro Agag (Formula E, Extreme E, E1), the series introduces mixed-gender racing, rally-inspired stages, and a sustainability-first platform.



This initiative reinforces SEGG Media’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and global leadership in motorsport’s future.

Racing Women: Breakthrough Week in UK Motorsport

SEGG Media proudly supported the inaugural Racing Women Training Camp powered by Sports.com an initiative hailed as a breakthrough for gender equality in motorsport. The program identified potential future stars, generated positive media and social coverage, and highlighted SEGG Media’s commitment to diversity, audience growth, and brand impact.

Milwaukee Recap: Drivers Target Nashville Comeback

The three SEGG Media-backed drivers endured difficult outings in Milwaukee with Louis Foster finishing 17th and Callum Ilott classified 25th in the Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250, and Seb Murray retiring on Lap 64 in the INDY NXT by Firestone at the Milwaukee Mile race. All three are now focused on finishing the season strongly in Nashville, where they will also learn more about SEGG Media’s long-term vision and the rollout of the Sports.com Elite Driver Program.

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

