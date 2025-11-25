SEGG Media Exceeds 100 Million Views Across All Platforms as Global Sports & Entertainment Expansion Accelerates

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”) today announces it has now surpassed 102 million views across all platforms, marking one of the most significant audience milestones in the Company’s history and underscoring the explosive momentum behind its rebuilt media ecosystem, creator network, and rapidly expanding global footprint.

This growth has been driven by surging interest in Racing Women, the Kerala Super League, and the Company’s accelerating global social-media presence—now rising week-on-week at record pace.

Other Company Updates

Ant Middleton SAS Trilogy (2026) Generates Worldwide Media Coverage as SEGG Media Moves Toward 51% Acquisition

International adventurer, broadcaster, and global personality Ant Middleton has seen major global media pickup following the announcement of his new SAS Trilogy releasing in 2026, with outlets across the UK, Middle East, Europe, and Australasia reporting enthusiastically.

SEGG Media previously announced its proposed 51% acquisition of Ant Media and Productions media company. This acquisition forms a foundational pillar of the premium content slate for Sports.com Studios across 2025–2026.

Momentum Continues: Racing Women, Kerala League & Social Growth Fuel Global Expansion

Across the Company’s channels, content from Racing Women and the Kerala Super League has driven exceptional international traction, contributing significantly to the 102 million total views. SEGG Media is a sponsor for both organizations. The Company noted that its short-form ecosystem is now scaling at its fastest rate since the relaunch, with demographic spread widening across India, MENA, Europe, and North America.

Sports.com Studios & Creator Ecosystem Continue to Scale

Building on this audience momentum, SEGG Media’s newly launched Sports.com Studios is accelerating the creation of premium sports storytelling, athlete-driven formats, and multi-format digital programming.

Sports.com Studios will produce:

Premium long-form series

Challenge-based entertainment

High-impact short-form formats

Athlete- and ambassador-led shows

Live specials

Behind-the-scenes documentary content

Sports.com App Rollout Continues Worldwide

The global rollout of the Sports.com app remains underway, delivering:

Real-time sports content

Live streaming

Creator-led programming

Interactive community features

Personalized user experiences

Sponsorship and brand-integration opportunities

Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEG Media, said:

“Breaking 102 million views is more than a milestone—it is the clearest validation yet of our transformation strategy. Building audiences is a key component of our growth plans for our brand portfolio.”

Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Media, added:

“The velocity we are seeing across Racing Women, Kerala League, our short-form creators, and global social channels is unprecedented. Sports.com is becoming a truly global destination.”

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

