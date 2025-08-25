Virtru and Microsoft Reach Settlement in Patent Infringement Case

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru Corporation, a leading provider of data protection and privacy software, today announced that it has reached a settlement with Microsoft Corporation in its patent infringement lawsuit.

Virtru's lawsuit, filed in 2022, alleged that Microsoft's Purview Message Encryption feature (formerly known as Office 365 Message Encryption) infringed upon three Virtru patents related to sharing encrypted data: U.S. Patent Nos. 8,589,673; 8,874,902; and 9,578,021.

The patented technology leverages a user's existing identity provider to allow recipients to access encrypted data without requiring new credentials.

The agreement materialized after U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead denied Microsoft's motion for summary judgment on June 6, 2025.

The terms of the settlement remain confidential.

